Order a Cocktail and Get a Smoke Show at The Pyramid Restaurant & Bar

Much in the spirit of the spooky season, The Pyramid Restaurant & Bar is putting on a (smoke) show for guests.
To celebrate its 50th anniversary, the bar staff came up with a smokin' cocktail to leave guests in awe and snapping for their stories thanks to the live smoking of their high-end version of an Old-Fashioned.
Bringing together their own special reserve bourbon from Woodford Reserve, they double up the spirits by adding some rich Caribbean rum for depth. The result is a smooth and intriguing cocktail that they then smoke under a glass dome. When removed, the smoke wafts and billows, making a beautiful presentation.
Pyramid Smoked Old-Fashioned ($14): Woodford Pyramid Special Reserve, Mount Gay black barrel rum, simple syrup, bitters
The Pyramid Restaurant & Bar, 1717 N. Akard St. in the Fairmont Dallas (downtown). 11 a.m.-midnight Monday-Saturday; noon-midnight Sunday.
