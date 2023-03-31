Pop-up Yoga and Energizing Drinks Intertwine for a Rejuvenating Event

Pressure Nutrition and YogaSix Trophy Club hosted a pop-up yoga event recently, free and open to the public, so you know we had to stop by and get our yoga on.
UNT alumna Dymon Alfred founded Pressure Nutrition, a health and wellness bar focused on meal replacement shakes and energizing teas with food and snack options. The store, in Roanoke, opened in December 2020.
From slow flow to power, we experienced it all. The session lasted about an hour and ended by bringing our bodies back to a resting place with our eyes closed, picturing a happy place.
"We always end our classes, like today, with Savasana,” yoga instructor Misti Borgeson says. “Settling down in your space and bringing your body back to a resting place in the hopes that when you walk away from that class you feel rejuvenated. You leave thinking it was empowering, it was fun, and you walk away feeling so much better that you just can't help but come back.”
The event offered two samples from Pressure Nutrition's menu, Blue Hawaiian (caffeinated) and Beach Bum (decaffeinated). Both tasted great and led to us ordering more from the menu.
Pressure Nutrition offers combo options with a WOW shake ($8) and LIT tea ($6.50 and $8.50). Alfred says the shakes are called WOW in the hopes customers will be wowed by tasting a shake that is not only nutritional but delicious as well. The teas are 'LIT' because once the customers take a sip, they will have the energy needed to get through their day.
“Our teas are there to give you safe energy, so you aren't going to have that crash at the end of the day," Alfred said. "Some people can drink up to two a day; most of them use it as a nice substitute for pre-workout because it doesn't give you jitters or anything like that. It gives you energy to complete what you need to get done for the day. To boost your metabolism it has B12, B2, B9, and we use green tea and aloe to soothe your digestive system.”
Pressure Nutrition's combo of the week is a TWIX WOW shake with Comeback LIT tea. The TWIX shake is made with a vanilla nutritional shake mix combined with a chocolate protein powder with a pump of sugar-free caramel syrup. This shake serves as a full meal replacement, with 24 grams of protein and around 200 calories. Customers can top their TWIX WOW shake with sugar-free whipped cream and TWIX candy pieces upon request. The chocolate syrup inside the cup is sugar-free as well.
The Comeback Tea is made with herbal green tea, aloe and Herbalife Liftoff packs with B1, B2, B9, B12 and is sweetened with stevia. The bottom half of the Comeback Tea is made with pineapple, and the top is a tropical punch.
Along with 30-plus drink options for both LIT teas and WOW shakes, Alfred also creates unique seasonal drinks she names herself.
Alfred says more pop-up events with YogaSix are in the works, so stay tuned.
Pressure Nutrition 1108 N. U.S. Highway 377, No. 164, Roanoke. Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. –7 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.