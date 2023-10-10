Rollertown Beerworks and @Rangers.Nation Create The 133 Beer

Celina's very own Rollertown Beerwoks is rallying along with the Texas Rangers this postseason.
The craft brewery north of Dallas is co-owned by Jonathan Rogers and his brother Ben Rogers and Jeff "Skin" Wade, the latter two of The Ben & Skin Show on 97.1 The Freak. They collaborated this summer with the fan group known as @Rangers.Nation on Instagram, and those fans got rowdy, adding a good bit of noise and excitement to the Rangers' late regular season home games. This section in the outfield initiated player roll calls, a Yankees tradition that some blamed for a subsequent slip in the standings: a classic baseball jinx. However, we're letting that go. For now. For beer.
Rollertown released the pilsner, The 133 — A Celebration of the Nation, on Oct. 6 in the taproom, both in cans and on draft. Four packs will be available at H-E-B in Frisco this week, and cans will be sold at the Rangers' upcoming games at Globe Life Field.
"If and when the Rangers advance to the ALCS, we will roll it out to more locations," Jonathan says. "But no jinx here."
Given that this beer was ready to roll on Oct. 6, there had to be some nail-biting as the Rangers only secured a playoff spot in the second-to-the-last game of the season. They went on to only lose their final game, getting bumped down to a best-of-three Wild Card series, all away games.
"Oh yeah, we’ve been on the edge of our seats, to put it mildly," Jonathan says. "A rollercoaster ride doesn’t do it justice. It was like combining the Texas Giant with the Shock Wave and then getting stuck upside down on one of the loops."
The rollercoaster analogy might be perfect, seeing as how many longtime fans likely wanted to puke after losing the final game of the season.
Jonathan says the rollercoaster got unstuck from the loop only when the Rangers won on Sunday, going up two games against the Baltimore Orioles in the American League Division Series.
"It makes you really admire what this team has done this year," he says. "They’ve kept it on the rails no matter what. This is a special team that’s clearly supported by special fans and we’re so thrilled it worked out. As Wash used to say, “That’s the way baseball go," referring to the Rangers' former manager Ron Washington's infamous phrase during the team's 2011 World Series run.
Well, we hope that wasn't another jinx. Considering that season the team was one strike away from winning it all twice before losing to the Cardinals when a deep fly ball caught Nelson Cruz in an awkward spot on the warning track.
Come to think of it, That's The Way Baseball Go could be a great beer name.