UT Arlington Teams Up With Lakewood Brewing To Teach the Science of Beer

Beer has always been a stereotypical trademark of the college experience, but it’s traditionally been kept out of the classrooms. The University of Texas at Arlington, in collaboration with Lakewood Brewing Company in Garland, is about to flip that script with its new certification program, Brewing and Fermentation Science, proving there’s no better pairing for a craft beer than microbiology.
The program is headed by Dr. Dylan Parks, an assistant professor of instruction in biology and former lab technician at Lakewood Brewing Company, who feels fortunate to be in a line of work that combines so many of his passions.
“This program is kind of an amalgamation of everything that I love between science, beer and teaching,” says Parks.
Over the course of four classes (The Science of Brewing, Fermentation Science, Brewing Lab Sensory Evaluation and Product Design) and a 16-hour internship, students will learn the science behind brewing from the ground up and how the quality of a beer can be determined at a microscopic level.
When it comes to brewing beer, some bacteria help the fermentation process and enhance the taste, but other bacteria can spoil a whole batch. By the end of this program, students will be able to tell the difference and apply that knowledge to their own brewing process.
“The whole picture of the program is to make sure students understand the science behind the beer,” says Parks. “How it works on an industrial scale and how you would fit in getting a job in this type of environment.”
In addition to the science at the core of the program, there will be a creative element as well, as students will be able to design their own beer in a computer program. Parks hopes to eventually help students realize their ideas in the real world, whether by partnering with commercial breweries or through new additions to the university’s campus.
“Right now, UTA is actually renovating the life science building, and the plan is to put in a fermentation lab,” he says. “Once that’s complete, students probably will be brewing their beer onsite.”
A 16-hour internship will also be required to complete the program. Lakewood Brewing Company is already on board to participate.
“Hands-on experience is critical to anyone that is going to go on and work in a production facility, whether it be a winery, brewery, cidery, or distillery,” said Wim Bens, founder and president of Lakewood Brewing Company, in a statement. “It’s important to have an educated workforce, or to even power someone’s future hobby – that’s how I started, and I’m stoked to help others go that path.”
In addition to providing opportunities to individual students, Parks hopes the talent that this program fosters will lift up North Texas’ brewing industry as a whole.
“It would be really cool, if I had a big picture version, to establish as a craft brew hub,” he says. “It would be very appealing not only for people who are interested in craft brewing beer and science, but it could be a tourist thing if we have a lot of good beer being made here.”
The Brewing and Fermentation Science Program will kick off with online courses this spring. Anyone interested in enrolling can find more information on UT Arlington’s website.