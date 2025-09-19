Plano's Revolving Hotpot Spot Is a Must-Try, Here's a Guide for Newbies

Start with the Base



click to enlarge Meats are aplenty. Sean Stroud

Pick Proteins



click to enlarge The sauce bar alone is a whole situation. Sean Stroud

The Sauce Bar

The Soup Conveyor Belt



click to enlarge Build-your-own soup bowl at Seapot. Sean Stroud

There are also several types of noodles, each with a different texture and thickness. There’s something for every taste, just be sure to keep an eye out to the side so you don’t miss anything. Be warned: whoever’s sitting closest to the topping bar should be fully prepared to stop mid-conversation and drop their chopsticks to lunge for a fleeing tray of dumplings for someone further down the table.



Cooking Your Hotpot



Value and Happy Birthday!

