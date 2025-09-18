 East Dallas Cocktail Dive Rising Tides Opens With Karaoke and Brunch | Dallas Observer
A New Cocktail Dive Opens in East Dallas

The new 'cocktail dive' will hold its official reopening party on Oct. 18, but drinks are already pouring. So is brunch.
September 18, 2025
Image: It's not fully furnished yet, but Rising Tides already looks to be a great late night hangout spot.
It's not fully furnished yet, but Rising Tides already looks to be a great late night hangout spot. Simon Pruitt
Rising Tides is a new bar and restaurant in East Dallas, taking the place of the Royal Pour on Garland Road. It’s owned and operated by Alex Fletcher, a seasoned veteran of the Dallas bar scene who opened Shaken + Stirred Hospitality, which has partnered with Henry’s Majestic and Punch Bowl Social.

Fletcher took over Royal Pour in mid-August and never closed down, opting to slowly reshape the bar in his design over time instead of shutting out a loyal cast of regulars. Fletcher told us he repainted the walls on his first day in the space and is still working on furnishing the place. Arcade games and additional seating are coming soon.

Although the layout is similar, Rising Tides can be seen as either a much-needed spruce up to the neighborhood bar or the sad loss of a nostalgic haunt. It's clearly embracing a more modern aesthetic and presentation than the Royal Pour, which seemed to be a place caught out of time for nearly 10 years in the neighborhood, for better or worse. There's a large stage for karaoke and live music, plus a pool table and a large bar countertop.

Fletcher has teased a few new menu items on Facebook, including brunch options like chorizo chilaquiles, which will be available on weekends from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Plus, new house specials include a fried chicken sandwich, double smash burger and wings, with the choice between Nashville hot, Gochujang barbecue or lemon pepper. Currently, the kitchen and bar are in a soft opening phase, and more items will be rolled out slowly over the next few weeks.
Rising Tides will carry on the karaoke tradition from the Royal Pour three nights a week, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with music beginning at 9 p.m. Plus, the bar will host local live music on Friday nights, and is planning on a Prince cover band for Halloween night this year. Fletcher says that an official reopening party will be held on Oct. 18, complete with music, tattoo artists and a full menu all day long.
The show must go on. Karaoke and live music will continue at Rising Tides.
Rising Tides 9909 Garland Road, Sunday to Wednesday 11 a.m. - midnight; Thursday to Saturday 11 a.m. - 2 a.m.
