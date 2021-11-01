Two New Restaurants Opening at Addison Walk: Spatch Kitchen and Sonny & Sons

Addison, the “Restaurant Capital of Texas,” is getting two more eateries this month. Addison Walk, a shopping center at 5000 Belt Line Road, is welcoming Spatch Kitchen & Cocktails
and Sonny & Sons
in side-by-side spaces on their strip.
Spatch Kitchen & Cocktails is a casual but elegant seasonal American restaurant with a Southern touch. The 5,000-square-foot restaurant has an airy patio, full bar and lush design.
The dinner and lunch menus include popular Southern dishes like its namesake spatchcock chicken, which is a de-backboned chicken, smushed flat for faster cooking closer to the flames. They'll also have speckled trout, blackened Texas redfish, Gulf shrimp, and a dry-aged pork chop.
The dining room of the new Spatch Kitchen.
Brunch will also be served on weekends, with Texas toast casserole, crab omelet, souffle pancakes, salads and sandwiches. The full bar will also feature craft beers, wines by the bottle and glass, and fresh-made cocktails like the Sazerac, Pimm’s Cup and classic Martini service.
More hot chicken on the menu.
The second eatery, Sonny & Sons,
is (another) fast-casual hot chicken joint and is right next door to Spatch. The menu features fried chicken, half birds, quarter birds, tenders and sandwiches, all available in different heat levels leading up to the hellishly hot Reaper. Classic sides include mac and cheese, collard greens, cole slaw, and shoestring potatoes.
Not only is Sonny & Sons a heat-packed chicken heaven, but the kitchen will be making donuts that rotate daily for a fun breakfast or a post-chicken dessert. Sonny & Sons is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner with pick-up and delivery options available via all major delivery companies.
Both concepts will be open by the end of the month and reservations for Spatch Kitchen & Cocktails reservations can be made at on their website
.