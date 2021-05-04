Ten Great Rooftops for Springtime Dining and Drinks

Back in 2018 when everyone forgot their masks in their car, but it was OK.

^ Keep Dallas Observer Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free. Support Us

As we enter the month of May, it’s time to bring on the good weather – well, it's Texas, so you never know – and we found 10 excellent rooftops for those rare moments of great weather.

These options are worthy of a visit for different reasons: great views of one of the best skylines in the world, a cool breeze, and, on top of all that, amazing food and drinks. Not to mention, that while we are still amidst a pandemic, rooftop dining can give you a little more space and peace of mind.

EXPAND At Sky Blossom, a margarita flight on a rooftop with stellar views of downtown is about as good as it gets. Jordan Williams

Sky Blossom 1514 Elm St., No. 611 (Downtown) 1514 Elm St., No. 611 (Downtown)

Sky blossom is in the heart of downtown Dallas and home to some stellar views. This Asian fusion restaurant has a great happy hour, Monday through Friday, 3:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with options like sushi-style tacos ($4), crispy wings ($4) and dumplings ($5). Try their tasty margarita flight to enhance your experience.

Harlow MXM 2823 Main St. (Deep Ellum) 2823 Main St. (Deep Ellum)

Deep Ellum is definitely a theme on this list, it's a hot spot for rooftop dining. Situated at the busy corner of Main and Malcolm X, they feature some amazing food like "The" MXM Burger made with brisket short ribs, double lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo topped with thick bacon. They also have a great brunch. When you add in the drinks, the rooftop views and the relaxed atmosphere this place is a must-try.

Bacchus Kitchen 215 E Dallas Road (Grapevine) 215 E Dallas Road (Grapevine)

Located inside of Hotel Vin, the rooftop at Bacchus Kitchen overlooks a train station and features a Euro-Mediterranean menu. If you’re going for brunch, try the crab scramble, which has lumps of delicate meat with mascarpone, crème fraiche and papas bravas ($18). The Bacchus Burger is stacked with two smashed Kobe patties, bacon, caramelized onions and their house-made sauce.

EXPAND Vidorra

Vidorra 2642 Main St. (Deep Ellum) 2642 Main St. (Deep Ellum)

Maybe the most popular spot on this list, Vidorra has great Tex-Mex, but the hand-crafted cocktails are what really set them apart. There is always a line outside, and something festive going on, whether it's an event or simply happy hour.

EXPAND The Henry

The Henry 2301 N Akard St., Suite 250 (Downtown) 2301 N Akard St., Suite 250 (Downtown)

This downtown staple has been crushing brunch for years. Their combination of amazing drinks, food and beautiful ambiance makes this place a must-try, especially for those who love a good brunch. The Thai Grapefruit Smash made with Western Son Vodka, Thai basil and grapefruit is refreshing. The strawberry French toast topped with vanilla crema and toasted coconut is highly recommended.

Terilli's 2815 Greenville Ave. (Lower Greenville) 2815 Greenville Ave. (Lower Greenville)

Terrill's is a staple Italian restaurant in Dallas (and apparently many others agree). They have one of the coziest rooftop patios, a peaceful area and scenery to enjoy your meal. Try the lobster ravioli and thank us later.

EXPAND HG's patio is best at sunset. Susie Oszustowicz

HG SPLY Co. 2008 Greenville Ave. (Lower Greenville) 2008 Greenville Ave. (Lower Greenville)

HG SPLY, which overlooks Lower Greenville, has an outstanding brunch and seems to be jumping from sun up to sundown. If you prefer vegan or vegetarian meals, you'll appreciate their menu. There's always a lively energy here, so come ready to have a great time.

Pre-concert drinks, made possible with fans and misters. courtesy Sundown at The Granada

Sundown at Granada 3520 Greenville Ave. (Lower Greenville) 3520 Greenville Ave. (Lower Greenville)

Sundown at Granada is bringing back live music and DJ sets, making it an ideal date spot. They also have $10 lunch specials until 4 p.m. and happy hour runs from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Courtesy of Reata

Reata Restaurant 310 Houston St. (Fort Worth) 310 Houston St. (Fort Worth)

Showing a little love toward Fort Worth, this higher-end Tex-Mex style restaurant has great views of the Cow Town skyline.

Follow the signs (and your nose) to Terry Black's BBQ in Deep Ellum. Chris Wolfgang

Terry Black's Barbecue 3025 Main St. (Deep Ellum) 3025 Main St. (Deep Ellum)

Terry Black is from the Central Texas town of Lockhardt, home to an iconic style of barbecue. His twin sons, Mark and Michael, have expanded their empire to now include Deep Ellum. There are two levels of outdoor space here, but before heading up, get a peek at the pits, where all the magic smoke happens.

OK, breathe, we know that was a lot. The good thing is you have plenty of time to try all these places.