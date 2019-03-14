Steam Theory Brewing Showcases the Evolution of the Dallas Craft Beer Landscape

Should you need any concrete proof that the craft beer scene in Dallas has impressively evolved over the past decade, a stop into Steam Theory Brewing will likely help you out.

The proof goes beyond the fact that the gleaming, Steampunk-inspired restaurant and brewhouse sits within a bottlecap's throw of the building that once housed Four Corners Brewing, one of the primary players in the local beer boom circa 2012, before its move to The Cedars. The contrast between the sleek style of Steam Theory’s present and the memories of the old tire swing that used to dangle in the middle of the Four Corners warehouse operation is something to behold.

But more important, Steam Theory, open since last summer, is the sort of full-service operation beer lovers of North Texas could have only dreamed of back then when concrete floors and a lack of heating or AC were often the primary design elements of many local taprooms. An immaculate, airy space — offering not only a large number of beers brewed on-premise but a sizable food menu to match — is a killer concept on paper, but fancy flight holders, strikingly designed furniture and a trendy address aren’t worth much if the beer isn’t great.