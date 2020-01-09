Road Trip Leads To New Arrival in West Village as Teasom Brings Blended Teas to Uptown

Teasom is in its soft open, providing blended teas to Uptown.

Just about two weeks ago, Teasom quietly opened in West Village, where founder Minji Son is hoping to bring Dallas a new kind of drink experience.

“We want to be the gateway into the tea world,” she says.

The space is appropriately small — at least, you’ll see it and think, “Right, this is perfect for a tea shop.” The seemingly odd space comes from the remodel that separated space out from the Gap that was previously on that corner. And now, this lovely spot is used to present tea to people in a new kind of way.

Taps line the back wall, where blended teas created by Son and her sister Jahee await patrons. An array of snacks is available: popcorn, cookies, scones, chocolate, toasts, sandwiches and then some.

EXPAND Minji Son creates her own tea blends, which then go to a tap in her West Village storefront. Taylor Adams

“I used to be a coffee addict, and when I need to cut coffee out of my life — I’m not really a water drinker ... and I fell in love with tea,” Son says.

Son gravitates toward rooibos tea, a woody, herbal tea that’s quite earthy. (On our visit, she let me sample a hibiscus tea, one that might be the best I’ve had.)

She and her sister are coming up with flavor profiles, recipes more or less, then sending them off to be created on a large scale — basically, a large drier tosses around teas to evenly combine them. Tea from the tap here isn't sweetened — some containing dried fruit get a bit of sweetness from that. There's a counter for you to sweeten your tea to your own liking.

Son, who was born in Korea and grew up in New England, landed in Dallas after she and her husband took a road trip from Texas to California.

“We went on a road trip, and we just really liked Dallas,” she says.

EXPAND "We wanted to keep it modern Asian simple, so the interior doesn't overwhelm the teas," Minji Son says. Taylor Adams

By March 2019, she was selling her teas in the Dallas Farmers Market, where she made connections with other small business owners with whom she’s still working in her own brick-and-mortar.

And after two weeks of being open, she’s a fan of the location.

Plenty of snacks, some from local providers, others made in-house Taylor Adams

“We wanted to be pretty central in Dallas, and because I lived in New York, walkability is big for me. ... West Village has people who walk around, and it has incredible parking,” she says.

Beyond the small but open main space is a small nook, a bit of an awkward area, but one she has plans for.

“We want to use the nook space to be like a pop-up space: artists, vendors, to showcase their things, so we can help small businesses out,” she says.

And we definitely always like to hear that message.

Teasom, 3699 McKinney Ave., Suite 510 (Uptown). Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.