Dallas Observer Morning After Brunch Is Back, Presale Tickets Available Now

If any city deserves an entire event to flaunt its brunch game, it’s Dallas. On Sunday, Sept. 12, it’ll get just that. The Dallas Observer is hosting its 5th Annual The Morning After Brunch at the Dallas Farmers Market, and presale tickets are now available.

The restaurant lineup so far includes 400 Gradi, Barley & Board, Ida Claire, Lucky’s Cafe, Oddfellows, Overeasy, San Martin Bakery, La Tarte Tropézienne and more.

General admission tickets ($35) include unlimited brunch and cocktail samples and three drink tickets to use at bars around the venue (additional drink tickets can be purchased the day of). VIP tickets ($60) will get you in early — meaning first dibs on unlimited brunch and cocktail samples, plus six drink tickets and more.

As an added bonus, this year we’re combining the brunch event with our 11th Annual BrewFest into one Weekender Ticket. On Saturday you'll get 12, 2-ounce beer samples at the outdoor beer sampling event featuring hundreds of local, international and craft beers, along with live music, local restaurants and artists. Then, come back Sunday to soak it all up with an amazing brunch (and perhaps a bit of hair of the dog). The combined ticket price for both events, which are Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 11 and 12, is $60.

Use the promo code MORNINGAFTER for presale tickets now through June 18 at 9 a.m.