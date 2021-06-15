 
Support Us

Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
| Beer |

Dallas Observer Morning After Brunch Is Back, Presale Tickets Available Now

Lauren Drewes Daniels | June 15, 2021 | 10:05am
Hold on to your gravy boats: the Morning After Brunch fest is back on Sept. 12.
Hold on to your gravy boats: the Morning After Brunch fest is back on Sept. 12.
Melissa Hennings
AA
^
Keep Dallas Observer Free
Support Us
I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free.

Support Us

If any city deserves an entire event to flaunt its brunch game, it’s Dallas. On Sunday, Sept. 12, it’ll get just that. The Dallas Observer is hosting its 5th Annual The Morning After Brunch at the Dallas Farmers Market, and presale tickets are now available.

The restaurant lineup so far includes 400 Gradi, Barley & Board, Ida Claire, Lucky’s Cafe, Oddfellows, Overeasy, San Martin Bakery, La Tarte Tropézienne and more.

General admission tickets ($35) include unlimited brunch and cocktail samples and three drink tickets to use at bars around the venue (additional drink tickets can be purchased the day of). VIP tickets ($60) will get you in early — meaning first dibs on unlimited brunch and cocktail samples, plus six drink tickets and more.

As an added bonus, this year we’re combining the brunch event with our 11th Annual BrewFest into one Weekender Ticket. On Saturday you'll get 12, 2-ounce beer samples at the outdoor beer sampling event featuring hundreds of local, international and craft beers, along with live music, local restaurants and artists. Then, come back Sunday to soak it all up with an amazing brunch (and perhaps a bit of hair of the dog). The combined ticket price for both events, which are Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 11 and 12, is $60.

Use the promo code MORNINGAFTER for presale tickets now through June 18 at 9 a.m.

Keep the Dallas Observer Free... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Dallas with no paywalls.

 
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the Dallas Observer's food editor. She started writing about local restaurants, chefs, beer and kouign-amanns in 2011. She's driven through two dirt devils and is certain they were both some type of cosmic force.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2021 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.