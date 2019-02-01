 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/dallasobserver
  • Google Plus
4
While it looks like any other Irish coffee, something beautiful lies within.
While it looks like any other Irish coffee, something beautiful lies within.
courtesy Pappas Bros.

The Irish Coffee at Pappas Bros. Sings with a Touch of Amaro Montenegro

Susie Oszustowicz | February 1, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

Irish coffee has become as much of a classic cocktail as the Old-Fashioned or the Manhattan. And like a great Old-Fashioned, we love a new take on the old standbys.

Pappas Bros. always does things a little differently in their bar, and their Irish coffee is no exception. They start out as most others do — with coffee, fresh whipped cream and Irish whiskey (in this case, Jameson Black Barrel) — and then it goes off the deep end. Instead of the traditional brown sugar, they opt for a dark sugar blend to give it a caramel note, and then finish the whole situation off with Amaro Montenegro, a bitter and sweet amaro with beautiful orange notes. The amaro adds a beautiful complexity to perfection.

Continue Reading

Related Stories

Pappas Bros. Irish Coffee ($13): Jameson Black Barrel, Amaro Montenegro, a dark sugar blend, coffee and lightly whipped cream 

Pappas Bros. Steakhouse, 10477 Lombardy Lane (Northwest Dallas)

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: