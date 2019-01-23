This Weekend: Brisket Class, Tarts and Beers and a Lesson in Kombucha

Downtown’s Commissary will host you for game-day favorites this Thursday. Snack on sausages, pretzel bites and build-your-own Frito chili pie. The Commissary’s butcher will also lead a chef’s demo on how to perfect a slow-cooked brisket for your next tailgate.

What: Game Day Party & Slow-Cooked Brisket Class

When: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24

Where: Commissary, 1217 Main St. (Downtown)

Tickets: $60

***

A series of pop-up dinners is starting at VNYL at The Shops at Legacy, and Chef Justin Box is kicking things off Thursday. Box will create a four-course menu paired with four cocktails from Lone Elm whiskey.

What: Farm-to-Table Pop-Up Dinner with Chef Justin Box

When: 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24

Where: VNYL, 5800 Legacy Drive, Plano

Tickets: $65

***

Savor French tarts paired with craft beer this Friday. Tartalicious is a bakery specializing in the dessert, and they’ve paired four tarts with beers from Four Bullets Brewery.

What: Tarts & Beer Pairing

When: 4-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25

Where: Four Bullets Brewery, 640 N. Interurban St., Richardson

Tickets: $25

***

Science with a Twist presents an evening of fermented beverages and tapas. You’ll also learn how to brew your own kombucha with a hands-on lesson on the brewing process.

What: The Culture of Kombucha

When: 7-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25

Where: Science with a Twist, 3662 W. Camp Wisdom Road (Southwest Dallas)

Tickets: $35

***

Las Almas Rotas’ next food pop-up will feature the skills (and tacos) of Resident Taqueria. They’ll pull their Resident ¡Vamos! Trailer right in front and serve their tacos for late-night enjoyment.

What: Resident Taqueria Pop-Up

When: 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday, Jan. 25

Where: Las Almas Rotas, 3615 Parry Ave. (Expo Park)

***

The local playwright who’s

is serving up the dessert at a pop-up this weekend. It’s the first of the year, and the classic ricotta, coffee-glazed with maple-rosemary cream and coffee shell with chocolate cream should all pair nicely with Full City’s coffee.

What: Cannoli Pop-Up

When: Noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26

Where: Full City Rooster Coffee Roasting Studio, 1810 S. Akard St. (The Cedars)