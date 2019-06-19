This Weekend: A Pizza Pop-Up, KNON Chili Cook-Off and a Death Cafe

Oak Cliff fans of Zoli's will rejoice this weekend, as the Addison pizzeria will pop back up in its home neighborhood for one night.

The Grape is hosting another come-as-you-are wine dinner showcasing wines from Spain, where chef Brian C. Luscher will prepare a three-course bistro menu to complement impeccably selected Spanish wines. This monthly wine dinner is a fun, casual setting, hence the “come-as-you-are” title. You make a reservation in the available time, dine at your own pace and get some one-on-one time with wine experts. This month, the guest is Stacy Markow with Dionysus Imports.

What: Chef’s Come-As-You-Are Wine Dinner

When: 5:30-9 p.m. Thursday, June 20

Where: The Grape, 2808 Greenville Ave. (Lower Greenville)

Reservations: 214-828-1981, thegraperestaurant.com

***

On Thursday night, CocoAndre Chocolatier in Oak Cliff is hosting a Death Cafe, where strangers “gather to eat cake, drink tea and discuss death,” according to CocoAndre. A group discussion with “no agenda, objectives or themes,”

are meant to give people an opportunity to discuss death in an open atmosphere. You can snack on CocoAndre goods during the event.

What: Death Cafe

When: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, June 20

Where: CocoAndre Chocolatier, 508 W. 7th St. (Bishop Arts District)

***

Start your weekend with a Friday night block party at the Dallas Farmers Market. It’s a fun spot for a summer event, and you’ll hear live music, get drink specials and eat plenty of seafood. Stop in early for the oyster happy hour (3-6 p.m.) for $1 Gulf and $2 East Coast oysters and $2 off beer and wine drafts.

What: Friday Night Block Party

When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, June 21

Where: Dallas Farmers Market, 920 S. Harwood St. (Farmers Market)

***

One thing about Filipino food is that it’s all that much better when you’re sharing it with a whole lot of other people. ULAM Modern Filipino Kitchen is hosting a laid-back gathering to share some of its favorite dishes. You’ll find lumpia Shanghai with pineapple-chili sauce, tipsy panic with all the toppings, pork belly adobo with garlic rice and calamansi pie.

What: Summer Series Pop Up: Chef’s Faves

When: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, June 23

Where: Peticolas Brewing Company, 1301 Pace St. (Design District)

Tickets: $20, add $10 for three beers (purchase on-site or on Facebook, see description)

***

This is a bit of a famous one in Dallas: The KNON Chili Cookoff includes a Terlingua-sanctioned chili cook-off where all the rules apply. There will also be live entertainment from EJ Mathews and Left Arm Tan. They’ve added a Hormel vs. Wolf Brand Chili-tasting contest — despite that, it’s still worth going for the real competitors. All types of chili are accepted. Pre-registration for the chili cooks is $25.

What: KNON’s Sixth Annual Chili Cookoff

When: 2:30-6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 23

Where: Poor David’s Pub, 1313 S. Lamar St. (The Cedars)

Tickets: $15-25

***

When Zoli’s was serving pizza in Oak Cliff, Dallas was a happier place. Then, it moved to Addison. For Zoli's fans closer to the city center, there's a lot of excitement now that Zoli's is coming back — but only for one night. Zoli’s will take over the kitchen of Taco y Vino to serve up its pies and garlic knots while Taco y Vino serves beer and wine. First pies go out at 6 p.m., and they’ll cook until they’re sold out.

What: Zoli’s Returns to Oak Cliff

When: 6-10 p.m. (or until sold out) Sunday, June 23

Where: Taco y Vino, 213 W. Eighth St. (Bishop Arts)