New Truck Yard in The Colony Will Include a Funky Brewpub and a Toilet Seat Museum

One of Dallas' most beloved beer gardens, Truck Yard, is bringing its quirky outdoor ambiance to The Colony this summer.

It’s been three years since it was announced that a second DFW Truck Yard location would open in the growing Grandscape development in The Colony, not far from the gargantuan Nebraska Furniture Mart. Since that 2016 announcement, a new Truck Yard has opened in Houston, but The Colony outpost has yet to debut. The wait seems to be coming to end, however, with the opening slated for mid-July, according to a Ariana Hajibashi, a public relations representative for chef Jason Boso’s Brain Storm Shelter group, which owns and operates the Truck Yard.

There will be much more than a few food trucks to take in at the new outdoor spot. In recent months, certain bits of promising — and highly entertaining — information have been popping up letting us know that the long wait for a suburban Truck Yard location should soon come to an end.. The original Truck Yard on Greenville Avenue has been an outdoor day-drinking hot spot since its debut in 2013.

The new Truck Yard will include Beard Science, a brewpub focused on wild sour beers. courtesy Ariana Hajibashi

In November 2018, Brain Storm Shelter purchased Barney Smith’s Toilet Seat Art Museum, a 1,400-piece collection of decorated toilet seats that’s called San Antonio home for decades. The funky collection is said to be one of the new Truck Yard’s attention-grabbing focal points, with Boso telling the San Antonio Express-News he intends “to put it front and center and make it a top 20 roadside attraction in America.”

Another interesting element for the new Truck Yard will be Beard Science, a brewpub that “will focus on wild, mixed and Belgian-style fermentation in order to create small batches of classic sour beer,” according to Hajibashi. The brewpub will employ “wooden tanks called foeders (pronounced FOOD-er) enabling us to manage the individual strains of bacteria that give sour beer its character.”

The toilet seat collection and brewpub will be joined by a tiki bar, karaoke room, a live music schedule and a cheesesteak stand similar to the one at the other Truck Yard locations. When it opens, the Grandscape Truck Yard will become neighbors with a number of bustling restaurants, including the KISS-backed Rock and Brews, live music hub Lava Cantina, a Mi Cocina and Heritage Pizza and Taproom, among many other retail and entertainment destinations.

The Truck Yard's new location opens this summer at 5959 Grove Lane, The Colony.