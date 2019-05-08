New Truck Yard in The Colony Will Include a Funky Brewpub and a Toilet Seat Museum

It’s been three years since it was announced that a second DFW Truck Yard location would open in the growing Grandscape development in The Colony, not far from the gargantuan Nebraska Furniture Mart. Since that 2016 announcement, a new Truck Yard has opened in Houston, but The Colony outpost has yet to debut. The wait seems to be coming to end, however, with the opening slated for mid-July, according to a Ariana Hajibashi, a public relations representative for chef Jason Boso’s Brain Storm Shelter group, which owns and operates the Truck Yard.
There will be much more than a few food trucks to take in at the new outdoor spot. In recent months, certain bits of promising — and highly entertaining — information have been popping up letting us know that the long wait for a suburban Truck Yard location should soon come to an end.. The original Truck Yard on Greenville Avenue has been an outdoor day-drinking hot spot since its debut in 2013.
In November 2018, Brain Storm Shelter purchased Barney Smith’s Toilet Seat Art Museum, a 1,400-piece collection of decorated toilet seats that’s called San Antonio home for decades. The funky collection is said to be one of the new Truck Yard’s attention-grabbing focal points, with Boso telling the San Antonio Express-News he intends “to put it front and center and make it a top 20 roadside attraction in America.”
Another interesting element for the new Truck Yard will be Beard Science, a brewpub that “will focus on wild, mixed and Belgian-style fermentation in order to create small batches of classic sour beer,” according to Hajibashi. The brewpub will employ “wooden tanks called foeders (pronounced FOOD-er) enabling us to manage the individual strains of bacteria that give sour beer its character.”
The toilet seat collection and brewpub will be joined by a tiki bar, karaoke room, a live music schedule and a cheesesteak stand similar to the one at the other Truck Yard locations. When it opens, the Grandscape Truck Yard will become neighbors with a number of bustling restaurants, including the KISS-backed Rock and Brews, live music hub Lava Cantina, a Mi Cocina and Heritage Pizza and Taproom, among many other retail and entertainment destinations.
The Truck Yard's new location opens this summer at 5959 Grove Lane, The Colony.
