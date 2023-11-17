Vidorra Brings Modern Mexican Cuisine, Big Drinks and Dance, Dance, Dance to Grand Prairie

EpicCentral, the ever-growing entertainment district spread across 172 acres in Grand Prairie, offers loads of fun for the whole family. There's a giant indoor water park, restaurants, a family adventure park, trails, pickleball and live music, among other treats.
Of course, after that much fun with the kids, what Mom and Pop likely crave is a meal, a very large alcoholic beverage and maybe a little salsa dancing. If for no other reason, it's a good way to embarrass the kids, which is one of the prerogatives of being a parent. Lucky for the 'rents, Vidorra, the popular "cocina de Mexico" with outposts in Deep Ellum and Addison, heard the call and has opened its third Dallas-area location, this one in EpicCentral.
“Vidorra is a Dallas staple, and we’re excited to continue expanding into new markets like Grand Prairie,” Milkshake Concepts CEO Imran Sheikh said in a press release. “As is the case at both of our current restaurants, we know this community will quickly fall in love with Vidorra’s eclectic dishes and cocktails, reinforcing EpicCentral’s fast-growing reputation as a culinary destination.”
Milkshake Concepts is the company behind an expanding collection of restaurants, including The Finch, Harper’s, STIRR and Serious Pizza, so Sheikh apparently knows his business.
We've praised Vidorra's Deep Ellum location for its expansive rooftop patio, brunch, shareable plates and drinks that come in a glass the size of a small fishbowl, and we recently named it one of the best places to dance salsa, bachata and merengue in the city.
The new Grand Prairie outpost is 5,700 square feet with a two-story dining area, traditional Mexican decor and lakeside views (although some may argue: large pond). It offers happy hour specials Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m., with half-priced select apps, $4 select beers, $5 select wines and $6 Vidorritas, according to the press release.
Margarita Monday brings half-priced margaritas all day, and Tacos & Tequila Tuesday offers $8 tequila shots with two street tacos all day. The dance floor gets moving with music from Latin DJs on Thursday and Friday from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., and Sunday from noon to 7 p.m.
To be honest, and to avoid unpleasant emails from PR people, we're not really suggesting that boozing it up and shaking your hips late at night is an entirely appropriate activity for parents and their young children. (Who? Us? Never!) On the other hand, copious amounts of chilled tequila and some hot dancing is a great — and not uncommon — way to start a family, and after a stop at Vidorra in EpicCentral, you'll at least know where to bring the kids a few years down the road.
Vidorra, in EpicCentral, 2959 S. State Highway 161, Grand Prairie. Monday – Wednesday, 11 a.m. – midnight; Thursday – Friday, 11 a.m. – 2 a.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.– 2 a.m.' Sunday, 10 a.m. – midnight.