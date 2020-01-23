Warm Up with LAW’s Abuelita’s Elyx Hot Chocolate: It’s Just What the Doctor (and Grandma) Ordered

After a day like yesterday, we realized sometimes the weather doesn't just make us want a special sort of drink, but it makes us need it. I'll admit a couple of us sneaked out of the office for a warm
cocktail drink yesterday, and I personally made my way to enjoy a warm concoction to warm up my evening.
LAW's Abuelita's Elyx Hot Chocolate was the target last night. This nutty, chocolaty, smooth drink made with Nutella-infused Absolut Elyx vodka warmed me right up, and I couldn't tell you if it was the first one or the second one that made me walk to my Uber without putting my coat back on. The house-made marshmallow topper took me back to my childhood, making this the perfect comfort cocktail for a cold and rainy night.
Granny sure knew what she was doing when she came up with her hot chocolate recipe. Though I'm skeptical this was really a family recipe, as I wouldn't assume that a grandma had access to Nutella back in the day — or Elyx Vodka — but I'm going with it because it's too delicious to question anyone about its origin story.
Abuelita’s Elyx Hot Chocolate ($15): Nutella-infused Absolut Elyx Vodka, Frangelico, Vahlrona Hot Chocolate, toasted house-made marshmallows
(available through Feb. 29)
LAW at the Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas, 4150 N. MacArthur Blvd. (Las Colinas)
