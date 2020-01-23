 


Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

The fire won't be the only thing warming you up.
The fire won't be the only thing warming you up.
courtesy Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas

Warm Up with LAW’s Abuelita’s Elyx Hot Chocolate: It’s Just What the Doctor (and Grandma) Ordered

Susie Oszustowicz | January 23, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

After a day like yesterday, we realized sometimes the weather doesn't just make us want a special sort of drink, but it makes us need it. I'll admit a couple of us sneaked out of the office for a warm cocktail drink yesterday, and I personally made my way to enjoy a warm concoction to warm up my evening.

LAW's Abuelita's Elyx Hot Chocolate was the target last night. This nutty, chocolaty, smooth drink made with Nutella-infused Absolut Elyx vodka warmed me right up, and I couldn't tell you if it was the first one or the second one that made me walk to my Uber without putting my coat back on. The house-made marshmallow topper took me back to my childhood, making this the perfect comfort cocktail for a cold and rainy night.

Granny sure knew what she was doing when she came up with her hot chocolate recipe. Though I'm skeptical this was really a family recipe, as I wouldn't assume that a grandma had access to Nutella back in the day — or Elyx Vodka — but I'm going with it because it's too delicious to question anyone about its origin story.

Abuelita’s Elyx Hot Chocolate ($15): Nutella-infused Absolut Elyx Vodka, Frangelico, Vahlrona Hot Chocolate, toasted house-made marshmallows

(available through Feb. 29)


LAW at the Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas, 4150 N. MacArthur Blvd. (Las Colinas)

