Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
| Things To Do |

This Weekend: A Spooky Beer Crawl, a Football Cookout and a Dumpling Cookoff

Drishti Sachdeva | October 22, 2020 | 4:00am
San Antonio's 2M Smokehouse comes to the Beeman Hotel this weekend for a smoker takeover.EXPAND
San Antonio's 2M Smokehouse comes to the Beeman Hotel this weekend for a smoker takeover.
courtesy of Seely's Mill
AA

Prefer food over scary rides? With smoked turkey legs, sausage on a stick, brisket quesadillas and tacos, you’ll get the best of fair food at Trompo Friday. Cake Magick's funnel cakes topped with cajeta, pineapple or strawberry will be a great end to a hearty meal.

What: Trompo Goes to the Fair

When: 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23

Where: Trompo, 407 W. 10th St., No. 140 (Bishop Arts District)

***

Stephanie Gray is hosting a Chicken and Dumplings Cookoff at Fraternal Order of Eagles Dallas. All proceeds go toward suicide awareness via

Foundation 45

.

What: Chicken and Dumplings Cookoff

When: 12 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24

Where: Dallas Fraternal Order of Eagles 3108, 8500 Arturo Drive (Far East Dallas)

Ticket: Donations recommended

***

Watters Creek is hosting Bach and Brews, a Halloween-themed beer crawl. After picking up the Crawl Card and spooky treats at Concierge+ Lounge, guests can venture to participating restaurants, including Cru - Food & Wine Bar, Frogg Coffee Bar & Creperie, FireWater Kitchen & Bar, Fish City Grill, The Lion & Crown Pub and Village Burger Bar. Enjoy live music by the

Allen Philharmonic Orchestra

from 3 to 6 p.m. on your beer-binge. If participants get three stamps on their crawl cards from any of the above locations and return it to the concierge station by 7:15 p.m., they will be entered to win a $250 Watters Creek gift card.

What: Watters Creek Spooktober Beer Crawl

When: 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24

Where: Concierge+ Lounge (between J. Jill and Anthropologie), 909 Garden Park Drive, Allen

Registration: Register between 3 and 6 p.m. at Concierge Lounge. Beers are available for purchase at each business.

***

Seely’s Mill is hosting San Antonio’s 2M Smokehouse at the Beeman Hotel for a “Smoker Takeover.” To celebrate SMU’s homecoming weekend, 2M Smokehouse is inviting Mustang fans to enjoy the team’s favorites. Bond over football, 10-hour-cooked barbacoa tacos on corn tortillas topped with onions and cilantro and sides of Mexican street corn and nopales.

What: 2M Smokehouse “Smoker Takeover”

When: 4:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24

Where: The Beeman Hotel, 6070 N. Central Expressway

Registration: Free

***

Can’t get enough of football fun? Cheer for your team at the CANVAS Hotel’s Gallery Rooftop Lounge. Enjoy your Sunday sipping $5 draft beer, wells, mimosas and bloody mary cocktails with half-priced burgers, chips and salsa while watching the Cowboys.

What: CANVAS Hotel Rooftop Tailgate

When: 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25

Where: Canvas Hotel, 1325 S. Lamar St. (the Cedars)

 
Drishti Sachdeva is an intern at the Dallas Observer and studying business and fashion media at Southern Methodist University. She also has a notorious sweet tooth and an obsession with street food.

