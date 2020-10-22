This Weekend: A Spooky Beer Crawl, a Football Cookout and a Dumpling Cookoff

Prefer food over scary rides? With smoked turkey legs, sausage on a stick, brisket quesadillas and tacos, you’ll get the best of fair food at Trompo Friday. Cake Magick's funnel cakes topped with cajeta, pineapple or strawberry will be a great end to a hearty meal.
What: Trompo Goes to the Fair
When: 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23
Where: Trompo, 407 W. 10th St., No. 140 (Bishop Arts District)
Stephanie Gray is hosting a Chicken and Dumplings Cookoff at Fraternal Order of Eagles Dallas. All proceeds go toward suicide awareness viaFoundation 45
.
What: Chicken and Dumplings Cookoff
When: 12 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24
Where: Dallas Fraternal Order of Eagles 3108, 8500 Arturo Drive (Far East Dallas)
Ticket: Donations recommended
Watters Creek is hosting Bach and Brews, a Halloween-themed beer crawl. After picking up the Crawl Card and spooky treats at Concierge+ Lounge, guests can venture to participating restaurants, including Cru - Food & Wine Bar, Frogg Coffee Bar & Creperie, FireWater Kitchen & Bar, Fish City Grill, The Lion & Crown Pub and Village Burger Bar. Enjoy live music by theAllen Philharmonic Orchestra
from 3 to 6 p.m. on your beer-binge. If participants get three stamps on their crawl cards from any of the above locations and return it to the concierge station by 7:15 p.m., they will be entered to win a $250 Watters Creek gift card.
What: Watters Creek Spooktober Beer Crawl
When: 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24
Where: Concierge+ Lounge (between J. Jill and Anthropologie), 909 Garden Park Drive, Allen
Registration: Register between 3 and 6 p.m. at Concierge Lounge. Beers are available for purchase at each business.
Seely’s Mill is hosting San Antonio’s 2M Smokehouse at the Beeman Hotel for a “Smoker Takeover.” To celebrate SMU’s homecoming weekend, 2M Smokehouse is inviting Mustang fans to enjoy the team’s favorites. Bond over football, 10-hour-cooked barbacoa tacos on corn tortillas topped with onions and cilantro and sides of Mexican street corn and nopales.
What: 2M Smokehouse “Smoker Takeover”
When: 4:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24
Where: The Beeman Hotel, 6070 N. Central Expressway
Registration: Free
We Believe Local Journalism is Critical to the Life of a City
Engaging with our readers is essential to the Observer's mission. Make a financial contribution or sign up for a newsletter, and help us keep telling Dallas's stories with no paywalls.
Support Our Journalism
Can’t get enough of football fun? Cheer for your team at the CANVAS Hotel’s Gallery Rooftop Lounge. Enjoy your Sunday sipping $5 draft beer, wells, mimosas and bloody mary cocktails with half-priced burgers, chips and salsa while watching the Cowboys.
What: CANVAS Hotel Rooftop Tailgate
When: 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25
Where: Canvas Hotel, 1325 S. Lamar St. (the Cedars)
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!