The Top Cinnamon Rolls in Dallas

For many of us, comfort food is still on the menu as we roll into 2021. It’s winter, and every other week it’s cold outside. What’s more comforting than a warm, freshly baked cinnamon roll?

The gooey treats are so popular that even McDonald’s is getting in on the action. I tried one. It’s not bad, but Dallas has options for cinnamon rolls that are much better.

Bread Winners Café & Bakery 3301 McKinney Ave. (Uptown); 5560 W. Lovers Lane (North Dallas); 8687 N. Central Expressway (NorthPark Center); 4021 Preston Road, Plano

A long-time brunch favorite, Bread Winners has ample options, and cinnamon rolls are on the menu. If you need more, order them from the bakery, where you can get a dozen petite rolls or a half-dozen or dozen of the generously sized ones.

Cinnaholic Bakery

5100 Belt Line Road, No. 532 (North Dallas) and 100 S. Central Expressway, Richardson; additional locations in Arlington, Frisco and McKinney

At Cinnaholic, cinnamon rolls are customizable, but all of them are free of dairy, lactose, eggs and cholesterol. Vegans rejoice, and non-vegans need not shake their heads. This is plant-based food you’ll actually want to eat.

You can get a simple, classic cinnamon roll with vanilla icing or you can top one with your choice of more than a dozen frosting flavors. The list of toppings is even longer, and you can add cookie crumbles, nuts, fruits and sauces to your masterpiece.

Winter specialties include a hot chocolate roll or a spiced praline roll. Cookies and edible cookie dough are on the menu here too, and you can add a scoop of cookie dough on your cinnamon roll if you’re inclined.

Hannah's Gluten Free Bakery 1830 Range Drive, No. 102, Mesquite

Cinnamon rolls might seem like a forbidden food if you’re avoiding gluten, but at Hannah’s Gluten Free Bakery, you can safely order cinnamon rolls that are also free of nuts. You can also venture beyond the traditional cinnamon roll with more flavors such as apple cinnamon, pumpkin, cherry and more.

The location at The Shed at Dallas Farmers Market is closed until further notice, but you can order from the Mesquite location for scheduled curbside pickup, local delivery, and nationwide shipping.

Kessler Baking Studio

1129 N. Beckley Ave. (Bishop Arts District)

In what we now think of as Normal Times, Cinnamon Roll Saturdays at Kessler Baking Studio meant getting there early before the cinnamon rolls ran out. Now, you simply have to plan ahead. Pre-order Wednesday through Sunday, and set a pickup time after 11 a.m. on Saturday for some of the best scratch-made cinnamon rolls in town.

La Duni Latin Cafe

4620 McKinney Ave. (Uptown)

La Duni has made its delicious breakfast pastry into an anytime treat with its “jarbuns” which are available to order online. Flavors include the original Nana's cinnamon bun, a pecan sticky bun, and a guava roll bun in a jar for those who prefer that to cinnamon.

Original Market Diner

4434 Harry Hines Blvd. (Medical District)

There’s no need to fight brunch crowds at this Original Market Diner. Breakfast is available every day at this dependable breakfast and lunch spot. The cinnamon rolls are tasty, and if you want more of a good thing, you can order cinnamon roll French toast.

Society Bakery

3610 Greenville Ave. (Lower Greenville)

You’ll have to plan in advance to get cinnamon rolls from Society Bakery, best known for its cakes and cookies. Pre-order a four-pack at least 72 hours and no more than 6 weeks in advance. Then simply choose your date and time for curbside pickup.