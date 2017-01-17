Brooke Weidenbaker Carries On Mother's Love for Glass at LMB Art Glass

EXPAND Brooke Weidenbaker owns and operates one of Dallas' only handblown art glass galleries, LMB Art Glass, located in the heart of the Design District. Diamond Victoria

In 1997, Margie Weidenbaker and her husband took a trip to San Antonio, where Margie's future in collecting art glass would coincide with her love of interior design, later inspiring the opening of Dallas' only handblown art glass galleries.

In November of last year, almost 20 years after her mother started a gallery in Topeka, Kansas. A few months after her death in July, Brooke Weidenbaker carried on the legacy with the opening of LMB Art Glass in the heart of the Design District.

EXPAND Diamond Victoria

"For less than two months, [business] has been good," she says. LMB houses colorful pieces of glass from artists across the country, most of whom have been family friends of the Weidenbakers for years. "I've met most of the artists in person, and I used to go to shows with my mother almost every year."

EXPAND Before art collector and interior designer Margie Weidenbaker died last year, she gifted her three children a woven glass piece. Diamond Victoria

After moving to North Texas six years ago and attending Texas Christian University, Brooke put her career in marketing on hold to continue her mother's love of the art. She says it was exciting to move the gallery from Topeka to Dallas.

EXPAND Diamond Victoria

LMB Art Glass currently offers the works of 50 artists, including one from North Texas. For more information on the artists and their pieces, visit lmbartglass.com. The gallery is located at 1644 Irving Blvd.

