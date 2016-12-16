After a Drama-Filled Week, On the Lamb Closes For Good

Goodbye, On the Lamb's charcuterie program. Kathy Tran

Well, that's the end of this saga. On the Lamb in Deep Ellum just posted the following message to their Facebook page:

Yesterday we reported that, after news broke that chef Ross Demers had abruptly left the restaurant after dinner service on Friday, the restaurant shuttered and blamed an oven fire. The Dallas Fire Department confirmed that no service calls were made to that address on either Friday or Saturday of last week, so it seems even less likely now that a fire was the reason behind the closure.

After we originally reported our story yesterday, On the Lamb deleted a Facebook event invite for a New Year's Eve dinner, which makes today's announcement not so surprising. It's a shame — until all the excess drama this week with the "oven fire" and unexpected closures, On the Lamb really was our favorite new restaurant of 2016.

