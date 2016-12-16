menu

After a Drama-Filled Week, On the Lamb Closes For Good

There is No God: Luscher's Red Hots is Closing


After a Drama-Filled Week, On the Lamb Closes For Good

Friday, December 16, 2016 at 1:49 p.m.
By Beth Rankin
Goodbye, On the Lamb's charcuterie program.
Goodbye, On the Lamb's charcuterie program.
Kathy Tran
Well, that's the end of this saga. On the Lamb in Deep Ellum just posted the following message to their Facebook page:

Yesterday we reported that, after news broke that chef Ross Demers had abruptly left the restaurant after dinner service on Friday, the restaurant shuttered and blamed an oven fire. The Dallas Fire Department confirmed that no service calls were made to that address on either Friday or Saturday of last week, so it seems even less likely now that a fire was the reason behind the closure.

After we originally reported our story yesterday, On the Lamb deleted a Facebook event invite for a New Year's Eve dinner, which makes today's announcement not so surprising. It's a shame — until all the excess drama this week with the "oven fire" and unexpected closures, On the Lamb really was our favorite new restaurant of 2016.

Beth Rankin
Beth Rankin relocated to Texas after completing her photojournalism degree from Ohio's Kent State University in 2008. She has worked in newspapers since age 17. She is a cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish and Gulf oysters out of season, the importance of learning how to raise one's own food responsibly and an aversion toward people who describe themselves as "award-winning."
2614 Elm St.
Dallas, TX

214-484-1118

onthelambdallas.com

