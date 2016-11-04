Food News: A Food Hall in Uptown, Doughnuts in Plano and a Major Texas Craft Beer Shake-Up

Gather was conceptualized by Nicki Hamilton, who joined forces with seasoned restaurateur Soraya Spencer, who has opened eight restaurants across the world. The two bonded over a common need for a quick comfort-food option. There are bowls for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Customers choose from a Chipotle-style assembly line with a variety of base proteins, vegetables, and sauces.

According to Spencer, whose background includes working at restaurants in Hong Kong, the menu extends across many cuisines, including Asian, Italian, European, American, and Mexican.