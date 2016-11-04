Food News: A Food Hall in Uptown, Doughnuts in Plano and a Major Texas Craft Beer Shake-Up
|
Is this one of the best burgers in the U.S.? Thrillist thinks so.
Beth Rankin
In this week's round-up of DFW food news, beer shake-ups, food halls and tacos on tacos:
- Another day, another best burger list. One Dallas burger recently made Thrillist's 10 best burgers in America: Knife's Ozersky burger. Topped with only American cheese, red onion and a white bread bun, the Ozersky is a reminder that a great burger doesn't need bacon marmalade or gold-dipped pickles to be great — all it needs is quality beef, the perfect sear and a slice of good ol' American cheese.
- Revolver Brewing isn't just bringing its beer to the new Texas Rangers complex — it's bringing a whole brewery, Guide Live reports. "Granbury-based Revolver Brewing will open a second facility at Texas Live!, the baseball team's forthcoming entertainment district across the street from the ballpark, according to an announcement Wednesday," Tiney Ricciardi writes. "While we don't know the size of the brewery, a press release promises it will brew flagship brands like the Blood and Honey wheat ale, which was lauded by Samuel Adams' creator as 'damn good,' alongside other recipes specially for Texas Live! crowds."
- The Texas beer community is reeling from big news yesterday: Anheuser-Busch InBev has bought out Houston's Karbach Brewing , which has had a hefty presence in DFW since summer 2015. That's a pretty big buy-in that helps AB-InBev gain an even greater hold on the Texas beer market. Add this to the ever-growing list of breweries recently purchased by major beer corporations, including Revolver's recent sale to MillerCoors. Houston beer bars aren't taking the news well — some have put their Karbach beers in stock on special and vow not to purchase any more beer from the brewery.
- R Taco, AKA the taqueria formerly known as Rusty Taco, recently received a sizable investment that's spurring serious growth. The chain, owned by Buffalo Wild Wings, will add five new DFW locations and expand into Louisiana soon, DMN reports.
- The food hall trend is coming to Uptown with the addition of Uptown Urban Market, opening this month at 2650 Cedar Springs Road, CultureMap reports. "The Market is opening on the ground level of the Gables Villa Rosa residential building at 2650 Cedar Springs Rd., with 7,000 square feet dedicated to food stalls manned by high-end local independents such as La Duni Baking Studio, Buda Juice and pizza trailblazer Fireside Pies," CultureMap writes. "The project was conceived by restaurant concept guru Mark Brezinski, in collaboration with Jonathan Tobolowsky, a former commercial real estate developer." CultureMap reports that this is Dallas' first food hall, but it's actually the city's second — the first is located at Dallas Farmers Market.
- Speaking of food halls, yet another big name has signed onto the forthcoming Legacy Hall in Plano: Glazed Donut Works. This will be the doughnut shop's second location and is slated to open sometime next year, Eater reports.
- If you're gluten-free, meat-free, carb-averse or just obscenely healthy, a new restaurant coming to downtown Dallas is right up your alley: Gather Kitchen, set to open in early 2017 at Thanksgiving Tower, CultureMap reports:
- Another Dallas chef beat TV personality Bobby Flay: Chef Vijay Sadhu, executive chef at Cook Hall, "recently competed on Food Network’s Beat Bobby Flay and beat Bobby with his rendition of the samosa," according to a release.
Gather was conceptualized by Nicki Hamilton, who joined forces with seasoned restaurateur Soraya Spencer, who has opened eight restaurants across the world. The two bonded over a common need for a quick comfort-food option. There are bowls for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Customers choose from a Chipotle-style assembly line with a variety of base proteins, vegetables, and sauces.
According to Spencer, whose background includes working at restaurants in Hong Kong, the menu extends across many cuisines, including Asian, Italian, European, American, and Mexican.
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Dallas dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
Related Locations
5680 N Central Expy,
Dallas, TX 75206
1515 N. Town East Blvd.
Mesquite, TX 75150
In Case You Missed It
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!