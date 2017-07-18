Now Open on Lovers Lane: The East Coast-Inspired Hudson House

EXPAND Hudson House, open now in Park Cities, has East Coast-inspired vibes. Courtesy of Kelsey Foster/Hudson House

The Park Cities crowd has a new hang spot courtesy of Hunter Pond, founder of East Hampton Sandwich Co.: Hudson House, a seafood restaurant specializing in East Coast oysters and classic cocktails.

Pond, along with partners Kyle Brooks, Wes Freeman, Hank Keller and Justin Hollis, opened Hudson House last week at 4448 Lovers Lane. The East Coast-inspired restaurant serves "an all-American menu along with a raw bar specializing in East Coast oysters and classic cocktails," according to a press release.

Currently open for dinner, Hudson House will add lunch and breakfast hours in the next few weeks. The open, bright design features oyster and cocktail bars that are connected and run the length of the dining room. The design also accommodates Dallas' growing food delivery market with "Jack’s Bar, a small four-seat bar where guests can have a drink while waiting for a table or to-go order" at the back of a restaurant. The small bar has a dedicated entrance for Favor and "other third-party delivery drivers," according to the release.

Take a peek inside the restaurant and a look at its menu below.

