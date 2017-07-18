Now Open on Lovers Lane: The East Coast-Inspired Hudson House

menu

Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at 12:29 p.m.
By Beth Rankin
Hudson House, open now in Park Cities, has East Coast-inspired vibes.EXPAND
Hudson House, open now in Park Cities, has East Coast-inspired vibes.
Courtesy of Kelsey Foster/Hudson House
The Park Cities crowd has a new hang spot courtesy of Hunter Pond, founder of East Hampton Sandwich Co.: Hudson House, a seafood restaurant specializing in East Coast oysters and classic cocktails.

Pond, along with partners Kyle Brooks, Wes Freeman, Hank Keller and Justin Hollis, opened Hudson House last week at 4448 Lovers Lane. The East Coast-inspired restaurant serves "an all-American menu along with a raw bar specializing in East Coast oysters and classic cocktails," according to a press release.

The seafood tower at Hudson HouseEXPAND
The seafood tower at Hudson House
Courtesy of Kelsey Foster/Hudson House

Currently open for dinner, Hudson House will add lunch and breakfast hours in the next few weeks. The open, bright design features oyster and cocktail bars that are connected and run the length of the dining room. The design also accommodates Dallas' growing food delivery market with "Jack’s Bar, a small four-seat bar where guests can have a drink while waiting for a table or to-go order" at the back of a restaurant. The small bar has a dedicated entrance for Favor and "other third-party delivery drivers," according to the release.

Take a peek inside the restaurant and a look at its menu below.

The Hudson House burgerEXPAND
The Hudson House burger
Courtesy of Kelsey Foster/Hudson House
The oyster and cocktail bar (left) runs the entire length of the open, airy dining room.EXPAND
The oyster and cocktail bar (left) runs the entire length of the open, airy dining room.
Courtesy of Kelsey Foster/Hudson House
The fried chicken sandwichEXPAND
The fried chicken sandwich
Courtesy of Kelsey Foster/Hudson House
Oyster shootersEXPAND
Oyster shooters
Courtesy of Kelsey Foster/Hudson House
Hudson_House_menu_UPDATED_.pdf
Beth Rankin
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season, the importance of producing food responsibly and an aversion toward people who describe themselves as "award-winning."

