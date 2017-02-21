Lumi Snow Co.: You've Never Had Ice Cream Like This Before

EXPAND "The Craving" — chocolate snow with crushed Oreos, potato chips, fudge, sea salt caramel and chocolate chips Kellie Reynolds

What happens when ice cream masquerades as shaved ice? Lumi Snow Co. happens. Co-founders Cody and Lia Carta had a dream to bring their spin on Taiwanese "shaved snow" to Fort Worth, and the result is indeed dreamy. You'd probably never guess what kind of magic is going on here, given its unceremonious strip mall location, but inside, it's all chalkboard-art charm and Christmas Day wonder.

Decide on a flavor, such as the playfully over-the-top "Circus," or choose to "snow your own," picking a snow flavor, toppings and drizzle ($6 small, $7 to-go, $8 regular). Try the "Craving" and the rich flavor of the chocolate snow will light up all the pleasure centers of your brain. But it's the texture of Lumi's billowy snowflake castles — the light, airy, fluffiness of them — that truly delights.

EXPAND The Circus: strawberry snow, popcorn, circus animal cookies, fruit loops, and strawberry sauce, topped with freshly-spun cotton candy Kellie Reynolds

What is it exactly? Well, it's not ice cream, and it's not shaved ice. Lia Carta says her husband makes up the treat using a secret recipe, freezes it and then runs it through a special Taiwanese shaving machine to produce something unique.

"It's a texture like you've never had before," she says. "It's really like freshly fallen powdered snow."

Not the Texas kind, which is more like sleet — or just nonexistent.

You've never had ice cream like this before, but a quick trip to Fort Worth can change that. You'll be a believer in Lumi's chalkboard wisdom: "Happiness is only a spoonful away."

7355 N. Beach St., No. 141, Fort Worth

