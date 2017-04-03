menu

The Adolphus Adds a New Element to Its Rebirth: City Hall Bistro, Opening in May

The Adolphus Adds a New Element to Its Rebirth: City Hall Bistro, Opening in May

Monday, April 3, 2017 at 1:18 p.m.
By Beth Rankin
In the last year, The Adolphus has been undergoing renovations to modernize the historic hotel, with Dallas design studio Swoon updating dining spaces and the lobby, pictured here with new design elements that add a touch of modernity.
Courtesy of The Adolphus
As part of its lengthy renovation of both the hotel itself and the dining spaces inside it, the team behind The Adolphus hotel is opening a new concept in May: City Hall Bistro, a Southern European-inspired restaurant that will open at the hotel "on the site of Dallas' original City Hall," according to a press release.

Executive chef Don Flores will lead the new bistro, which will offer "shareable fare, an approachable wine list and craft cocktails housed in a bright space," according to the release. It will be open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner, along with weekend brunch and happy hour Monday through Friday.

Designed by Dallas-based Swoon, the restaurant's aesthetic sounds on-trend with what's happening in Dallas design right now, with "glossy white subway tile and Carrara marble ... warm wood tones and brass lighting fixtures."

The press release gave an idea of what the menu, filled with "selections meant to be shared and intended to create a layered meal," will look like:

Signature small-plate dishes from Chef Flores’s menu include Grilled Baby Leeks with creamy Romesco and hazelnut crumble, as well as Squid Ink Pasta served with smoked paprika-marinated squid and garlic aioli. Other highlights include large-format dishes and recipes inspired by traditional Spanish techniques such as Whole Branzino served semi deboned and butterflied with shaved fennel and arugula in a sumac vinaigrette, and Paella Valenciana with housemade chorizo, organic local chicken, seasonal vegetables, and Gulf Coast shellfish. An approachable wine list, local brews on tap, and full bar round out the experience, with signature cocktails ... such as Lilly’s Tonic, comprised of London Dry Gin and housemade tonic; A Bitter Night, incorporating rye whiskey, vermouth, coffee-steeped Campari; and Much Like Provence, mixing genever, fresh lemon, and lavender sugar.

The new concept is part of a major revamp at The Adolphus, which shuttered its storied fine dining restaurant the French Room last year for a major overhaul of both the space and the menu. The French Room is slated to reopen sometime this summer.

Beth Rankin
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season, the importance of producing food responsibly and an aversion toward people who describe themselves as "award-winning."

