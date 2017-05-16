Richard Butterly, Owner of Poor Richard's Cafe, Arrested on Child Porn Charges

EXPAND Richard Butterly, top left, was arrested yesterday and charged with possession of child pornography. Courtesy of the Collin County Sheriff's Office

The owner of a Plano diner has been arrested by the Collin County Sheriff's Office and charged with possession of child pornography, according to the department and various media outlets. Richard Butterly is one of 15 men arrested as part of Operation Medusa, "a weeklong multi-agency investigation into the online sexual exploitation of children," according to the sheriff's office.

Butterly has been charged with possession of child pornography. In an interview with D Magazine, a manager at the restaurant confirmed Butterly's arrest.

I reached the restaurant’s manager, James Wells, this morning. He said the arrest took place last week. “I didn’t know about it until yesterday when it hit the Collin County Facebook page,” Wells says. “I talked to him last night, and he admitted he’d been arrested and said it was a mistake. He has an attorney, and the attorney said it was a mistake, and they are going to get it all cleared up.”



The restaurant's Facebook page has been deleted, but for now, the diner is still open for business as usual.

