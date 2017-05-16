menu

Richard Butterly, Owner of Poor Richard's Cafe, Arrested on Child Porn Charges

It's Demolition Day for El Corazon de Tejas


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Richard Butterly, Owner of Poor Richard's Cafe, Arrested on Child Porn Charges

Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at 4:18 p.m.
By Beth Rankin
Richard Butterly, top left, was arrested yesterday and charged with possession of child pornography.EXPAND
Richard Butterly, top left, was arrested yesterday and charged with possession of child pornography.
Courtesy of the Collin County Sheriff's Office
A A

The owner of a Plano diner has been arrested by the Collin County Sheriff's Office and charged with possession of child pornography, according to the department and various media outlets. Richard Butterly is one of 15 men arrested as part of Operation Medusa, "a weeklong multi-agency investigation into the online sexual exploitation of children," according to the sheriff's office.

Butterly has been charged with possession of child pornography. In an interview with D Magazine, a manager at the restaurant confirmed Butterly's arrest.

I reached the restaurant’s manager, James Wells, this morning. He said the arrest took place last week. “I didn’t know about it until yesterday when it hit the Collin County Facebook page,” Wells says. “I talked to him last night, and he admitted he’d been arrested and said it was a mistake. He has an attorney, and the attorney said it was a mistake, and they are going to get it all cleared up.”


The restaurant's Facebook page has been deleted, but for now, the diner is still open for business as usual.

Beth Rankin
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season, the importance of producing food responsibly and an aversion toward people who describe themselves as "award-winning."

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >