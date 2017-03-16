menu


Rodeo Goat Wrangled a Winner With Their B-L-TX Cocktail

Thursday, March 16, 2017 at 4 a.m.
By Susie Oszustowicz
This cocktail is almost too easy to drink.
This cocktail is almost too easy to drink.
Susie Oszustowicz
Give us a damn good burger and we're in heaven. Give us a good cocktail to go along with that burger and we're never leaving. Rodeo Goat has games to entertain, a porch to soak up Vitamin D and evening activities like trivia and movies. You know, just in case you stay from open to close.

Now there's another reason to stay: The B-L-TX is a light yet boozy addition to any meal at Rodeo Goat (ahem, like the Cheese Fries Surprise), but it's easy enough to shake up on your own. The basil simple syrup gives the cocktail a bit more complexity and the honey adds just the right sweetness.

B-L-TX
1.5 oz. TX Whiskey
1 oz. lemon juice
1 oz. basil simple syrup
0.5 oz. honey simple syrup
2 fresh blackberries

Fill a highball glass with ice. Pour ice into shaker tin and add all ingredients, then shake to chill. Pour into a highball without straining. Garnish with a lemon wedge.


Rodeo Goat, 1926 Market Center Blvd. (Design District)

Susie Oszustowicz
