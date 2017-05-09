The Ultimate Dinner and a Movie: A Ramen Shop Pop-Up at a Screening of a 'Ramen Western'

Ramen fans, mark June 3 on your calendar — this ramen shop pop-up is a must-visit. Shutterstock

Lucia sous chef Justin Holt's pop-ups are damn-near famous in the Dallas food scene. Whether he's serving up late-night ramen bowls from an Oak Cliff bar or yakitori from a Bishop Arts sidewalk, his pop-ups draw long lines of enthusiastic diners. And rightly so – Holt's pop-ups don't happen often, but when they do, you'd be a fool to miss out.

His latest pop-up might be his biggest yet: a pop-up ramen shop at the Texas Theatre's screening of the ramen comedy Tampopo. On Saturday, June 3, Holt's ramen shop will start serving in the Texas Theatre's romantic little lobby starting at 7:30 p.m. At 8:30 p.m., Texas Theatre will screen a new 4K restoration of the cult "ramen Western," which follows a ramen shop owner on her quest for the perfect ramen recipe.

After the movie, Holt will head outside for a late-night outdoor pop-up at 10:30 p.m. Texas Theatre hasn't released tickets for the movie yet (expect ticket prices to be $10-$15), but you'll need to bring cash if you want some of Holt's epic ramen — and you most definitely do. As an added bonus, Texas Theatre has one of the best bars in Oak Cliff. The intimate, candlelit spot is a killer place to grab a cocktail even if you're not seeing a movie. But on June 3, you'll be able to sip cocktails and slurp a bowl of above-average ramen just before catching a delightful Japanese movie.

This is one pop-up that no ramen-loving Dallasite would dare miss. Check out a trailer for "Tampopo" below.