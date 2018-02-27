 


Interested in writing about Turkish kunefe in Richardson or vegan juice bars in South Oak Cliff? We're looking for freelance writers.
Kathy Tran

The Dallas Observer Is Looking for New Food Writers

Beth Rankin | February 27, 2018 | 4:00am
AA

From changing neighborhood dynamics to the environmental impacts of nightlife districts to gentrification and the intersection of food and race, there's a lot to talk about when it comes to the role food plays in the evolution of Dallas. If you're interested in exploring issues like these — or just introducing the city to new food and drink — we'd like to hear from you.

The Observer is looking to add to its roster of freelance writers, but we're not looking for food critics (we've already got one of those), foodstagrammers or super-Yelpers. We're looking for journalists interested in telling stories about Dallas food and the people who make it, who can give context to the ever-changing food scene in an increasingly diverse city.

Writing for us is about much more than eating. It's about sharing people's stories and exploring how food and drink can alter the cultural fabric of a place. It's about beautiful stories, thoughtful investigation and giving people a taste of something new. But more than anything, it's about quality journalism that takes a deep dive into the way we eat and drink.

If you're interested in writing for us, we want to hear your pitches. Send us your resume, two writing samples and three story pitches. Give us a peek at the stories you'd tell if you had the vehicle to do so. Email beth.rankin@dallasobserver.com with the subject line "Observer food writer," and if we like what we see, we'll be in touch. There's a lot happening in Dallas food right now, and we're looking for new voices to share those stories.

 
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and Cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season and the importance of local and regional foodways.

