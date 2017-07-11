Rooftop Pool Bar, 'Underground Cocktail Lounge' Opening Downtown in Renovated Statler Hotel

menu

Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at 11:01 a.m.
By Beth Rankin
A rendering shows the final plans for The Statler's multimillion-dollar renovations. The new Statler is slated to open in downtown Dallas this fall.EXPAND
Courtesy of The Statler
Historic downtown Dallas hotel The Statler is in the middle of a massive multimillion-dollar renovation, with the new Statler set to open fully this fall with new hotel rooms and residences. As part of that renovation, the hotel is opening six new food and beverage venues, all of which will be led by chef Graham Dodds (formerly of Wayward Sons), the culinary director for Epic F&B, a joint venture between local hospitality groups Turn The Tables Hospitality (Bolsa, The Foundry, The Theodore, Smoke) and Plan B Group Inc. (Velvet Taco, Whiskey Cake, Pie Tap).

According to a press release, Dodds and Epic F&B will oversee all of the Statler's new food and drink venues, including:

  • Overeasy, "serving farm-to-table breakfast, lunch and dinner, and featuring a gourmet coffee bar, counter seating and patio on Commerce Street overlooking Main Street Gardens."

  • Scout, "a 12,000-square-foot social space offering a scratch American menu with shareable items and craft beer on tap. Scout will feature live music, flat-screen televisions, four bowling lanes, four Ping-Pong tables, billiards tables and foosball."

  • Fine China, "a full-service lunch and dinner Pan-Asian restaurant and cocktail bar, featuring sake, Japanese whiskies, high tea, communal seating, private rooms and weekend DJs."

  • Bourbon & Banter, an "underground cocktail lounge with an extensive bourbon and whiskey library and craft cocktails, open from 4 p.m. until late."

  • Waterproof, "a poolside roof deck bar and lounge, situated on the 19th floor, offering 360-degree panoramic views, weekend DJs, resort-style service and craft cocktails."

  • And the Grand Ballroom, "a nearly 12,000-square-foot flexible space that will play host to A-list concerts, large-scale events, and will be downtown’s premiere wedding destination. Full of history, this ballroom once featured performers including Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett and Michael Jackson."

Dodds and Epic F&B will oversee all hotel food service, including catering and room service.

Beth Rankin
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season, the importance of producing food responsibly and an aversion toward people who describe themselves as "award-winning."

