With Mezcal and Ancho Chile Liqueur, Salum's Mezcalito Packs a Smoky, Spicy Punch

There's nothing small about the flavor in the Mezcalito. Susie Oszustowicz

Contemporary American restaurant Salum is known for standards when it comes to cocktails — their top seller is and has always been a classic vodka martini. Luckily they've continued to reinvent their cocktail list with seasonal options for the more adventurous of us. One of the new fall options blends the smokiness of mezcal with the spiciness of an ancho chile liqueur to make an otherwise simple cocktail more complex.

Stop in and enjoy one at their bar or whip it up at home using this recipe. Make sure to taste the spirits on their own — sometimes a cocktail can be more than the sum of its parts.

Mezcalito

1 ½ oz. Wahaka Mezcal

1 oz. Ancho Reyes Liqueur

1 oz. Grapefruit juice

¼ oz Agave syrup

Sal de Guisano Combine ingredients in glass. Stir and add ice. Garnish with orange slice dipped in Sal de Gusiano.



Salum, 4152 Cole Ave., No. 103

