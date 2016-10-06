menu

With Mezcal and Ancho Chile Liqueur, Salum's Mezcalito Packs a Smoky, Spicy Punch

You'll Be Falling for Figs with Bowen House's New Fall Cocktail


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

With Mezcal and Ancho Chile Liqueur, Salum's Mezcalito Packs a Smoky, Spicy Punch

Thursday, October 6, 2016 at 4 a.m.
By Susie Oszustowicz
There's nothing small about the flavor in the Mezcalito.EXPAND
There's nothing small about the flavor in the Mezcalito.
Susie Oszustowicz
A A

Contemporary American restaurant Salum is known for standards when it comes to cocktails — their top seller is and has always been a classic vodka martini. Luckily they've continued to reinvent their cocktail list with seasonal options for the more adventurous of us. One of the new fall options blends the smokiness of mezcal with the spiciness of an ancho chile liqueur to make an otherwise simple cocktail more complex.

Related Stories

Stop in and enjoy one at their bar or whip it up at home using this recipe. Make sure to taste the spirits on their own — sometimes a cocktail can be more than the sum of its parts.

Mezcalito
1 ½ oz. Wahaka Mezcal
1 oz. Ancho Reyes Liqueur
1 oz. Grapefruit juice
¼ oz Agave syrup
Sal de Guisano

Combine ingredients in glass. Stir and add ice. Garnish with orange slice dipped in Sal de Gusiano.


Salum, 4152 Cole Ave., No. 103

Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Salum Restaurant
More Info
More Info

4152 Cole Ave.
Dallas, TX 75204

214-252-9604

www.salumrestaurant.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >