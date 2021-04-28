The Best Things To Do in Dallas April 28 – May 6

^ Keep Dallas Observer Free Support Us Local

Thursday, April 29

Bingo and Pizza Night at Oak Highlands Brewery

Still can’t decide whether you want dinner or to hit up the local bingo hall? We know, it’s a tough call to make between filling up on pizza or going hungry to play bingo because it’s been so long. Now, you don’t have to choose and can even get some beer to go with your pizza and bingo fun. Bingo and Pizza Night at Oak Highlands Brewery will serve pizza from Cane Rosso between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Thursday, April 29 at Oak Highlands Brewery, 10484 Brockwood Road. The event is free to attend. Raven Jordan

Friday, April 30

Dallas International Guitar Festival

Guitar players and guitar lovers alike should get ready for the annual Dallas International Guitar Festival, one of the largest in the world. The festival runs from 12 p.m. Friday, April 30 to 8 p.m Sunday, May 2 at Dallas Market Hall, 2200 N. Stemmons Freeway. Tickets for the festival are $10– $90 depending on which level you choose. For more info, visit Guitarshow.com. RJ

Saturday, May 1

Cinco de Mayo Weekend

This all-day event at Legacy Hall will kick off Cinco de Mayo early. There will be live music, the Kentucky Derby on the screens, dance sessions and you can snap a photo with a giant 11-foot piñata while you’re at it. This free event will be indoors from 1:30 p.m to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 1 at Legacy Hall, 7800 Windrose Ave. For more info and registration, visit eventbrite.com. RJ

Drinko de Mayo is finally here. Brian Maschino

Black Heritage Celebration at Arboretum

This is the Dallas Arboretum’s first Black heritage celebration and will celebrate the opening of their new exhibition ZimSculpt, a collection of Zimbabwean sculptures that will be on display until August. During the Black Heritage celebration, 20 Black-owned businesses will there as vendors, and there will be music and dance performances, a cooking demo by Kevin the Pie Dude and a closing concert by the Don Diego Band. The event is free with general admission and runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 1, at the Dallas Arboretum, 8525 Garland Road. For more info, visit Dallasarboretum.org. RJ

Cinco Days of Cinco

There’s something fun for each day at Truck Yard next week to celebrate Cinco de Mayo. On Saturday, there will be Chihuahua races, Sunday will have a dunk tank with prizes; come back on Monday and Tuesday for taco and margarita specials. Then wrap it up on Wednesday with adult piñatas and Texican buckets. The event starts at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 1, and ends 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, May 5 at Truck Yard Dallas, 5624 Sears St. The event is free to attend. RJ

Deep Ellum Outdoor Market

If you miss the gritty glam of Deep Ellum but aren’t quite ready to venture back into the nightlife, take it slow by attending an outdoors event that lets you enjoy the neighborhood’s best in the safety of daylight. Saturday May 1 will mark the return of the Deep Ellum Outdoor Market, which is free to attend and offers products from more than 40 artists and vendors — and of course, live music. Families and pets are welcome. The market's open from noon to 6 p.m. at the 100th block of North Crowdus Street. Eva Raggio

Sunday, May 2

DFW Cinco de Mayo Fiesta Recordando a Juan Gabriel

Irving Mall is offering more than a chance to blow your month's salary on clothes with celebration of culture for the entire family. There will be live music, folkloric dance, arts and crafts. This free event starts at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 2, at 3880 Irving Mall. RJ

EXPAND After a year without waxing, many people won't need a Chewbacca costume to attend the May the 4th celebrations in Carrollton. Ian Forsyth/Getty

Tuesday, May 4

May the 4th Be With You

Downtown Carrollton will host a Star Wars-themed celebration complete with arcade games, crafts and pictures. To make your time there even more exciting, put on your best Skywalker or Yoda costume. The event is free and runs 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, at 1106 S. Broadway St. For more info, visit cityofcarrollton.org. RJ

Wednesday, May 5

Cinco de Mayo with Mariachi Rosas Divinas

One live donkey and an all-female mariachi band? Say no more. This Cinco de Mayo event will have margarita happy hour from 3- 6 p.m. followed by a live donkey visit at 6 p.m. It will end with a performance by Mariachi Rosas Divinas from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, at Legacy Hall, 7800 Windrose Ave. For more info and registration, visit eventbrite.com. RJ