The Best Things To Do in Dallas August 18-24

Wednesday, August 18
Andrew Dice Clay
If Andrew Dice Clay came on TV when you were a kid, your parents likely kicked you out of the room or swiftly changed the channel. For some of us, that only made him more interesting and a must-see stand-up comedian. Now that we’re adults, that’s exactly what we’re going to do: go see him. Clay, who is usually decked out in a black leather jacket with a cigarette in his hand, well known for his brash persona, plays at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, at Hyena’s Comedy Nightclub Fort Worth (425 Commerce St.). Tickets are $85 and up at prekindle.com.
Helium Queens: A Space Opera
Blending science fiction, neon and a matriarchal world, space pop trio Helium Queens has produced an opera unlike most. Helium Queens: A Space Opera follows the story of three queens from the moon fighting to save the Earth and moon from social collapse under the rule of an evil king. The show, like every Helium Queens show, will glow under black lights and include several other characters and collaborators. Catch one of four shows this month, starting at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at 723 Fort Worth Ave. Tickets are $22, $33 and $55. For more information on all showtimes and ticket packages, go to eventbrite.com.
Thursday, August 19
Deep Ellum Wine Walk’s Sangria Soiree
Few drinks pair better with summer than a scrumptious sangria. Red- or white-wine-based, this fruity Spanish treat is in store for you at the Deep Ellum Wine Walk’s Sangria Soiree, as well as a collectible glass. Meet at 2650 Main St. at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19 for a wine walk through music venues, restaurants and shops in historic Deep Ellum. Tickets are $15 at https://deep-ellum-wine-walk.square.site.
Chocolate and Art Show
We can’t say we’ve seen many art shows that are known to serve free gourmet chocolate throughout the night, but that’s exactly what the Chocolate and Art Show is all about. Celebrating its 10th anniversary this week, the Chocolate and Art Show also offers some of Dallas’ best up-and-coming artists, body painting, vendors and live music. For all the fun, take your sweet tooth to Lofty Spaces (816 Montgomery St.) at 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, or Friday, Aug. 20. Tickets for the event range from $15 to $50. Go to eventbrite.com for more information.
Mystery of the Two-Headed Jaguar
Our favorite naughty magician Edward Ruiz, known on stage as Confetti Eddie, is back after closing up shop over a year ago in Expo Park, a spot he occupied for over two decades as an art gallery, studio and magic parlor. This week he premiers his new show, a story of self-discovery called Mystery of the Two-Headed Jaguar, at Four Day Weekend Comedy (5601 Sears St.) at 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19. This solo performance features Confetti Eddie’s signature parlor magic, illusions and audience participation which, he hints, determines the course of the evening. Tickets for the show range from $30 to $40 at prekindle.com.
Friday, August 20
North Texas Fair and Rodeo
It’s that time of year again for corn dogs, carnival rides, country music and, of course, a rodeo at the annual North Texas Fair and Rodeo — and it's happening Friday, Aug. 20, through Saturday, Aug. 28, at the North Texas Fair Grounds (2217 N. Carroll Blvd., Denton). The event offers all-ages activities, live music by Midland, Flatland Cavalry, Terri Clark, Sawyer Brown, Randall King and more, horse and livestock shows, contests and cook-offs. Ticket prices range from $15 to $60 at ntfair.com.
Saturday, August 21
Riddigan's Island Tiki Night
Step into the world of exotica this week as Thunderbird Station (3400 Commerce St.) hosts Riddigan’s Island Tiki Night. If you’ve never experienced the magic of exotica music, here’s a quick backstory: In the 1950s, a composer named Martin Denny created a genre that channeled the musical styles of areas in the world like Hawaii, Polynesia and the Caribbean, and included the sounds of island animals in the background — music that transports you directly to a tropical paradise somewhere unknown. At 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, hear local band the Moondials make their exotica debut, sip specialty cocktails, learn hula dancing and shop local vendors for tiki-inspired jewelry, apparel and more. The event is free to attend.
The Goldmark Cultural Center’s Drawing Invitational
There’s mindlessly doodling onto a notepad when on the telephone, and then there’s masterfully drawing pieces of art. And while most of our scribbling ends up in the trash can, we fully appreciate the artform (when it’s done right). Catch the Drawing Invitational at Goldmark Cultural Center (13999 Goldmark Drive) this week for a look at some of the area’s best illustrators, including different aesthetics and methods within the medium. This free exhibition runs now through Friday, Sept. 3.
Addison After Dark: Pints and Pups
We think it’s fair to say that two of the best things in life are beer and dogs, and a combination of boozy suds and tail-wagging good boys make for a perfect night out. And that’s what you get this week at the Addison After Dark: Pints and Pups night, featuring a healthy sampling of the best brews in town, pet illustrations, on-site pet adoptions, a pop-up dog park, arts, crafts and a photo booth. The free fun starts at 7 p.m. at Addison Circle Park (4970 Addison Circle).
Sunday, August 22
The Neverending Story
We all remember the moment in our childhoods when we saw a horse named Artax get swallowed by a swamp and our lives changed forever. Maybe that’s hyperbole, but when you’re 5 years old and ugly crying, this iconic scene from the Neverending Story sucker-punched us right in the feels. But why not relive this trauma on the big screen at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, at Texas Theatre (231 W. Jefferson Blvd.) with Noah Hathaway (who played the horse’s keeper, Atreyu) in attendance for a Q&A session followed by an autograph signing. Tickets are $14 at prekindle.com.
Monday, August 23
Polaroids with DJ Dezi 5
Dallas' latest bowling joint is more than just bowling lanes and popcorn. Bowlski's Lakewood Theater (1825 Abrams Parkway) has DJ nights, a full food menu and, like the Lakewood Theater had before closing, a connecting bar (Arcade Bar). On Monday nights, join in a DJ dance party with the award-winning Dezi 5, as you get a Polaroid picture taken to remember the night. The event's free to attend. Go to bowlskis.com for a full calendar of events.
Tuesday, August 24
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Trivia
If words like milksteak and Chardee MacDennis mean nothing to you, please, keep going about your sophisticated and perfect lives. As for the rest of us who binged It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, we’ve wasted perfectly good space in our brains to remember things like the D.E.N.N.I.S. system and the plot to Lethal Weapon 6. But we’re going to take our otherwise pointless knowledge to Flying Saucer Draught Emporium The Lake (4821 Bass Pro Drive, Garland) at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, for the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia trivia night including a $50 for first place and a beer flight from Odd Side Ales featuring beers named Cultivating Mass, Thunder Gun Express, Shadynasty’s IPA and a shot of “Fight Milk.”