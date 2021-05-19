The Best Things To Do in Dallas May 19-25

^ Keep Dallas Observer Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free. Support Us

Wednesday, May 19

Back in Time Blues

Pocket Sandwich Theater presents the 80th birthday celebration for Jay Ramsey and Jerry Brown, the original members of the Dallas-based award-winning group Back in Times Blues Band of the '60s and '70s. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at 5400 E. Mockingbird Lane, Suite 119. Tickets are $30 and can be reserved at pocketsandwich.showare.com.

Friday, May 21

Conduit Gallery openings

Dallas' Conduit Gallery is hosting the opening day of three new exhibitions from artists Cindy Johnston, Marco Querin and Jules Buck Jones. Johnston’s Inside the Lines features masterfully colored geometric pieces; Querin’s Undoing brings strands of wool, alpaca, cotton and synthetic fibers to life; and Jones’ The Sea, Eventually includes water media on paper, exaggerated by ornately cut frames as well as painted wood cutouts. Admission to the gallery, at 1626 C Hi Line Drive, is free and the exhibitions will be available until July 3, 2021.

Maria Molteni, "Win/Win (Lose/Lose)" at a past exhibition in Conduit Gallery. courtesy Conduit Gallery

Spring on The Green

Part of the Spring on The Green series, the Kessler presents music from Jack Barksdale outside the lawn behind the famed theater. Food will be available each night from PhD, and bar service will be provided by The Kessler Bar. The show begins at 7 p.m. at 1230 W. Davis St., admission is free.

Improv Arlington presents Luenell

Comedian, actress and singer Luenell is a force of nature. Known for her work on both the big screen and television, she was named “one of the top 25 funniest people in LA” by Los Angeles magazine. The show is hosted in the Highlands Shopping Center (at Interstate 20 at Matlock Road and Center Street in Arlington) and begins at 7:30 p.m., followed by another performance at 9:45 p.m. Tickets are sold by table, with admission for four people at $120. Tickets can be purchased at improvtx.com/arlington/comic/luenell.

Saturday, May 22

CarBaret Drive-In presents Hedwig and the Angry Inch

CarBaret Drive-In in Richardson will open its second season with the 2001 John Cameron Mitchell adaptation of his own off-Broadway musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch. The drive-in will also premiere the new North Texas short film That and feature a live performance from Harley Deville. The event begins at 7 p.m. and takes place on the upper deck of Brizo restaurant, at 300 N. Coit Road in Richardson. Tickets are $20 and can be found at eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Popstress Remy Reilly will perform at the Spring on The Green series at The Kessler this weekend. Christopher Durbin

Shakespeare Dallas presents The Wars of the Roses

At the Samuell-Grand Amphitheatre, Shakespeare Dallas will journey across nearly decades of history between 1422 and 1485 with an abridged staged reading of four of Shakespeare’s history plays: Henry VI Parts I, II and III and Richard III. The all-day event runs from 12-6 p.m. at 1500 Tenison Parkway. Tickets are $20 and can be found on eventbrite.com.

Spring on The Green

This series is so compelling we had to add it twice. In another edition of the Spring on The Green, The Kessler presents music from Remy Reilly outside the lawn behind the theater. Food will be available on site each night from PhD and bar service will be provided by The Kessler Bar. The show begins at 7 p.m. at 1230 W. Davis St. and admission is free.