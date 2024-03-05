Former Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Cast in Vanderpump Rules Spin-Off, The Valley

Former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader Jasmine Goode has built an impressive reality TV resume (even compared to her fellow alumni).
After competing in the 21st season of The Bachelor and appearing in the spin-off Bachelor in Paradise, she went on to become a server at SUR Restaurant and Lounge in Los Angeles, the setting of Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules.
Goode was even rumored to be joining the cast at one point and said she would consider coming on board to give the show some much-needed Black representation. This ultimately did not pan out.
Maybe that was for the better, though. First of all, joining Vanderpump Rules would’ve dropped Goode in the middle of last year’s "Scandoval" drama, a twisted, messy infidelity scandal that captivated fans before the story arc even made it on air. We all may have enjoyed gawking from a distance, but you couldn't pay most people to be up close and directly affected by that debacle.
Second of all, and most important, Goode will soon be appearing in a totally new series. Well, maybe not totally new, but new enough to hit the reset button on Scandoval and start some fresh drama.
The Valley, a spin-off of Vanderpump Rules that follows a group of friends made up of both Vanderpump alums Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright and Kirsten Doute and newcomers such as Goode, is set to premiere March 19, on Bravo and Peacock.
According to Bravo, The Valley will follow "a group of close friends as they trade bottle service in West Hollywood for baby bottles [...] while they navigate bustling businesses, rocky relationships and feisty friendships."
In other words, it seems to be about what happens when rowdy club kids become slightly less rowdy suburbanites. We’re crossing our fingers that this means someone will get attacked with a baby bottle.
Previews for the show are, as you would expect, a bit of a mixed bag. Just as in most reality shows, cast members are drinking, arguing and talking about each other. The difference is that it's about things like tracking ovulation and going to therapy. One cast member, Brittany Cartwright, is visibly pregnant and the trailer implies that her hormones will factor into the drama.
We’ll give Bravo credit where it’s due. A show about seemingly put-together grownups with careers and kids, while still an absolute dumpster fire, is an intriguing concept for sure.
Goode’s arc on the show will largely cover her real estate career and will see her selling LA mansions to the uber-wealthy. She’s introduced in the trailer as a friend to the core group and is seen commiserating over some drama that’s already ensuing.
Her Bravo profile described her as “settling into her next chapter of life after her time as an NFL cheerleader and a member of the Bachelor Nation.” It also states that she’s not currently ready to have a baby who can join in on the mama drama on The Valley, but she does hope to start a family with her girlfriend, Melissa Marie, in the future.
We're cheering for Goode and all of her pursuits both onscreen and off. Minus the pompoms, of course.
The Valley will premiere on March 19 on Bravo and will also be available to stream on Peacock.