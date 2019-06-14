Deep Ellum’s Jack Mason Store Is Taking Donations for Those Displaced by Crane Collapse

Last weekend's storms wreaked havoc in North Texas, and while many people were indirectly forced out of their homes because of a loss of electricity, the residents of the Elan City Lights were literally forced out of their apartments after a crane crashed into the building.

The complex's management deemed the property too unstable and "unusable for residential purposes." Elan City Lights has since closed down, and the many residents who returned to retrieve their belongings were given five minutes to go into their apartments and grab as many personal items as they could. They were also each given checks of $500, and their rent payments for June were reimbursed. Still, many of the complex's dwellers have found themselves short of basic essentials.

The Deep Ellum-based watch and accessory company Jack Mason is working with the neighborhood's community to help collect donations for displaced residents, as it may take another six months before they can retrieve the rest of their belongings. Jack Mason’s Deep Ellum headquarters is now a drop-off location for donations for everyone who would like to help Elan City Lights' displaced residents.

People are encouraged to donate clothes, food, reusable water bottles, phone chargers, dog food, kitchen supplies, toiletries, Uber and Lyft gift cards, blankets, pillows and other basic essentials. Jack Mason employees will check the quality of the items donated and verify that only Elan City Lights residents pick up donated items. Displaced residents can pick up donated items at Jack Mason’s Deep Ellum headquarters at any time.

Donations and pick-ups will continue at Jack Mason headquarters at 3030 Canton St., #130, until Friday afternoon, with the remainder of the donations to be given to The Bridge Homeless Recovery Center after Friday.