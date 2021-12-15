Support Us

Kyle Rittenhouse Thanked Dallas For the 'Hospitality' After Touring Cowboys Training Facility

December 15, 2021 8:21AM

Kyle Rittenhouse at his Kenosha, Wisconsin trial on Nov. 19. Sean Krajacic/Getty
After Kyle Rittenhouse, the Illinois teen who was tried for fatally shooting two people during a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was acquitted in November, he told Fox News host Tucker Carlson he just wanted to go on with his life "as a normal 18-year-old kid attending college.”

But unlike the schedules of most teenagers — heavy on TikTok-and-Fortnite time-wasting — first on Rittenhouse’s post-trial agenda was a meeting with former President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago property and a media tour that included interviews with every conservative mouthpiece from Glenn Beck to Sean Hannity.

Last week, Rittenhouse came to Dallas, and on Tuesday he posted photos to his Instagram account of his visit at Beck’s studios at Blaze TV, tagging the media company’s hosts Elijah Schaffer and Sara Gonzales.

In the post, Rittenhouse wrote, “Thank you Dallas for your hospitality,” and shared photos of himself inside what appears to be the Dallas Cowboys training camp in Frisco.

Rittenhouse tagged the team’s official account in the post, but it’s not clear whether he was invited for a private tour as the space is open to the public. The Cowboys' director of media relations and corporate communications Joe Trahan didn’t respond to our request for comment.

Just like Rittenhouse’s plans to attend Arizona State University were met with protests and petitions from students, football fans are taking to Twitter to call out the Dallas Cowboys for allowing Rittenhouse’s visit.

One Twitter user named Ryan wrote: “As a Cowboys fan, allow us to throw you a parade! We will provide you with a convertible to ride around in. We've got a pretty excellent track record with this stuff. Everything is totally okay... Take it slowly by the depository. K?”

Some Cowboys fans haven’t been this angry since Thanksgiving, when the team lost the game to the Las Vegas Raiders. Though it’s also entirely possible no one at the facility was even working at the time, as seemingly everyone involved with the team is out with COVID.
