Wanna See the Immersive Disney Experience? You're Too Late. It's Been Closed

Ticketholders and potential ticket buyers for the Immersive Disney Animation attraction will have to settle for a refund, because the attraction has been shut down.
Lighthouse Immersive announced on Wednesday that the Immersive Disney Animation art experience at the Lighthouse ArtSpace on S. Harwood Street has closed two months ahead of schedule, according to the website and confirmations from Lighthouse Immersive spokespersons.
"Lighthouse Immersive regrets to announce that our production of Immersive Disney Animation in Dallas has closed," reads a statement on the company's website. "All ticketholders will receive a full refund. We apologize for the disappointment and inconvenience."
The Walt Disney Animation attraction promised guests the chance to see scenes from some of its most iconic and loved films such as The Lion King, Frozen and Fantasia on huge projection screens.
The attraction also included some more tangible pieces behind glass including early models of its characters like Ariel from The Little Mermaid and Maui from Moana and opportunities to take pictures with special displays such as a re-creation of the cartoony boat in the first Mickey Mouse short, Steamboat Willie, released in 1928.
The Canadian company opened its Disney Animation attraction in Dallas on April 20, following up last year's Immersive Van Gogh exhibition, which was projected on giant screens. Both came to town with heavy advertising campaigns that included sponsored posts all over social media as well as posts from the people who got to see the Immersive Disney experience.
The demand for immersive Van Gogh was so high that another, unrelated immersive Van Gogh exhibition ran concurrently in Dallas in 2021, confusing ticket buyers. Disney maintains a hold on a whole subculture of "Disney Adults," as well as children, so we're just as surprised as you are that good old Vincent outperformed the entire Disney galaxy. Good for him.
The reasons for the decision to close the Dallas Disney attraction are not yet known.
The Immersive Disney Animation attraction is still scheduled to run in 14 other cities including Detroit and Las Vegas as well as two visits to Toronto and London, Ontario. Lighthouse has announced closures for its attraction in Atlanta, Houston and Los Angeles but the other sites are still selling tickets or even announcing extended runs. The page for the Los Angeles experience announced that its has been postponed until further notice "due to production delays."
On the bright side, The Science Behind Pixar exhibition is still running at the Perot Museum in Dallas through Sept. 4.