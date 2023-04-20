Some of Our Favorite Bathroom Signs in Dallas

River Pig Saloon

click to enlarge Don't know about you, but we're suddenly less hungry. Alex Gonzalez

Lockhart Smokehouse

click to enlarge Alex Gonzalez

The Salty

click to enlarge Alex Gonzalez

The Grapevine

click to enlarge Alex Gonzalez

Peker’s

click to enlarge Alex Gonzalez

TMC

click to enlarge Alexandre's sign points to a great message. Alex Gonzalez

Alexandre’s

If you’re spending a night out in Dallas, you better be prepared to wait. Whether you’re waiting to find a parking spot in Deep Ellum, waiting at the bar to order a drink or waiting in line for the bathroom, you can bet that you’re going to spend a lot of time simply waiting. Fortunately, a few Dallas bars and clubs have gotten creative with their signage, so your time in line waiting for a stall to clear out should also bring on a laugh.We’ve rounded up some of the quirkiest, funniest and most creative bathroom signs from various nightlife destinations in Dallas. Here are our favorites.After two of River Pig’s stag margaritas, you’ll pretty much be in a state so euphoric, you’ll laugh at anything. Even the neon sign that reads “pee pee rooms.” Because if you’re going to have to wait in a long-ass line, you might as well have a good guffaw.The wall opposite the bathrooms at this iconic Dallas spot is bedecked with several quirky signs. But one that made us cackle is a sign that reads “Danger: To all vegetarians, our food poops on yours.” I mean, technically, it’s not incorrect.You gotta stan the simple, minimalistic design of these coffee shop bathrooms and their signage. The Salty has genderless style, and their sign indicates that both bathrooms have changing stations. Short, simple and to the point. And the "E" looks like a butt. We're not salty about it.This isn’t a bathroom sign, but a firm reminder that at this Dallas institution, neither the bartender nor the toilet can handle more than one asshole at a time. Let’s hope The Grapevine keeps this sign when it moves to its new location.Surely, the name Peker’s will have you snickering already, but this bathroom sign will also have you side-eyeing. This bathroom sign tells a whole story, but what could these two men be up to? Dismantling gender norms? Maintaining a sense of unity? Doing a line? Who knows? But the mystery is part of the allure.These bathrooms aren’t separated by gender, but rather by energy. Are you feeling butch? Are you feeling fabulous? Feel free to use the bathroom with which you most identify.Now surely you’ve seen the signs that read “Whatever, just wash your hands,” indicating that the bathroom is welcoming to trans people, nonbinary people and gender non-conforming people. While they may be well-intentioned, some members of the LGBTQ+ community find these signs passive and dismissive. With just one simple word — “Inclusive” — and a few symbols, Alexandre’s makes all the difference.