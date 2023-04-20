Some of Our Favorite Bathroom Signs in Dallas

We’ve rounded up some of the quirkiest, funniest and most creative bathroom signs from various nightlife destinations in Dallas. Here are our favorites.
River Pig Saloon1720 Greenville Ave.
After two of River Pig’s stag margaritas, you’ll pretty much be in a state so euphoric, you’ll laugh at anything. Even the neon sign that reads “pee pee rooms.” Because if you’re going to have to wait in a long-ass line, you might as well have a good guffaw.
Lockhart Smokehouse400 W. Davis St.
The wall opposite the bathrooms at this iconic Dallas spot is bedecked with several quirky signs. But one that made us cackle is a sign that reads “Danger: To all vegetarians, our food poops on yours.” I mean, technically, it’s not incorrect.
The Salty414 W. Davis St.
You gotta stan the simple, minimalistic design of these coffee shop bathrooms and their signage. The Salty has genderless style, and their sign indicates that both bathrooms have changing stations. Short, simple and to the point. And the "E" looks like a butt. We're not salty about it.
The Grapevine3902 Maple Ave.
This isn’t a bathroom sign, but a firm reminder that at this Dallas institution, neither the bartender nor the toilet can handle more than one asshole at a time. Let’s hope The Grapevine keeps this sign when it moves to its new location.
Peker’s2615 Oak Lawn Ave.
Surely, the name Peker’s will have you snickering already, but this bathroom sign will also have you side-eyeing. This bathroom sign tells a whole story, but what could these two men be up to? Dismantling gender norms? Maintaining a sense of unity? Doing a line? Who knows? But the mystery is part of the allure.
TMC3903 Cedar Springs Road
These bathrooms aren’t separated by gender, but rather by energy. Are you feeling butch? Are you feeling fabulous? Feel free to use the bathroom with which you most identify.
Alexandre’s4026 Cedar Springs Road
Now surely you’ve seen the signs that read “Whatever, just wash your hands,” indicating that the bathroom is welcoming to trans people, nonbinary people and gender non-conforming people. While they may be well-intentioned, some members of the LGBTQ+ community find these signs passive and dismissive. With just one simple word — “Inclusive” — and a few symbols, Alexandre’s makes all the difference.