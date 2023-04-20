 The Best Bathroom Signs in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Some of Our Favorite Bathroom Signs in Dallas

April 20, 2023 8:49AM

Even the drunkest among us can understand this sign at River Pig Saloon.
Even the drunkest among us can understand this sign at River Pig Saloon.
If you’re spending a night out in Dallas, you better be prepared to wait. Whether you’re waiting to find a parking spot in Deep Ellum, waiting at the bar to order a drink or waiting in line for the bathroom, you can bet that you’re going to spend a lot of time simply waiting. Fortunately, a few Dallas bars and clubs have gotten creative with their signage, so your time in line waiting for a stall to clear out should also bring on a laugh.

We’ve rounded up some of the quirkiest, funniest and most creative bathroom signs from various nightlife destinations in Dallas. Here are our favorites.

River Pig Saloon

1720 Greenville Ave.

After two of River Pig’s stag margaritas, you’ll pretty much be in a state so euphoric, you’ll laugh at anything. Even the neon sign that reads “pee pee rooms.” Because if you’re going to have to wait in a long-ass line, you might as well have a good guffaw.
Don't know about you, but we're suddenly less hungry.
Alex Gonzalez

Lockhart Smokehouse

400 W. Davis St.

The wall opposite the bathrooms at this iconic Dallas spot is bedecked with several quirky signs. But one that made us cackle is a sign that reads “Danger: To all vegetarians, our food poops on yours.” I mean, technically, it’s not incorrect.
Alex Gonzalez

The Salty

414 W. Davis St.

You gotta stan the simple, minimalistic design of these coffee shop bathrooms and their signage. The Salty has genderless style, and their sign indicates that both bathrooms have changing stations. Short, simple and to the point. And the "E" looks like a butt. We're not salty about it.
Alex Gonzalez

The Grapevine

3902 Maple Ave.

This isn’t a bathroom sign, but a firm reminder that at this Dallas institution, neither the bartender nor the toilet can handle more than one asshole at a time. Let’s hope The Grapevine keeps this sign when it moves to its new location.
Alex Gonzalez

Peker’s

2615 Oak Lawn Ave.

Surely, the name Peker’s will have you snickering already, but this bathroom sign will also have you side-eyeing. This bathroom sign tells a whole story, but what could these two men be up to? Dismantling gender norms? Maintaining a sense of unity? Doing a line? Who knows? But the mystery is part of the allure.
Alex Gonzalez

TMC

3903 Cedar Springs Road

These bathrooms aren’t separated by gender, but rather by energy. Are you feeling butch? Are you feeling fabulous? Feel free to use the bathroom with which you most identify.
Alexandre's sign points to a great message.
Alex Gonzalez

Alexandre’s

4026 Cedar Springs Road

Now surely you’ve seen the signs that read “Whatever, just wash your hands,” indicating that the bathroom is welcoming to trans people, nonbinary people and gender non-conforming people. While they may be well-intentioned, some members of the LGBTQ+ community find these signs passive and dismissive. With just one simple word — “Inclusive” — and a few symbols, Alexandre’s makes all the difference.
Alex Gonzalez has been a contributor to the Dallas Observer since 2018. He is a Dallas native whose work has appeared in Local Profile, MTV News and the Austin American-Statesman. He has eclectic taste in music and enjoys writing about art, food and culture.
