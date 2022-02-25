8 Events to Celebrate International Women’s Day in Dallas

March 8 marks this year's International Women’s Day (IWD). The globally recognized day has been celebrated since 1911 with the aim to raise awareness for gender equality, to promote philanthropic efforts for women-focused charities and to uplift and celebrate women. Here are eight events in North Texas where you can celebrate the abundance of divine feminine energy all month long.
Femme Freedom
7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, at WAAS Gallery, 2790 Logan St., $30 at waasgallery.com
WAAS Gallery is kicking off the celebrations with a night dedicated to music, meditation and movement curated by the gallery's founding director Brandy Michele Adams, movement artists Haily Summers and Jazlynn Steele, known as DJ Natural Hiiigh. The alcohol-free event will promote women’s healing, empowerment and self expression beginning with an hour of grounding meditation to connect the mind and body, led by Mama Star (Adams' alter ego). Summers will follow meditation with an hour of movement exploration through various dance techniques to release tension and awaken the imagination. Steele will dedicate the night to music made for and by women as she provides beats for the movement exploration segment and dance hour afterwards. Mad Tasty, a hemp infused beverage company, and BioGlitz, a biodegradable glitter company, are sponsoring the event.
Girls of DFW
8 p.m. Thursday, March 3, at Poor David’s Pub, 1313 Botham Jean Blvd. $15 at prekindle.com
Poor David’s Pub will be premiering Girls of DFW, a new concert series founded by Sarah Johnson putting the spotlight on female singers, songwriters and entrepreneurs. The inaugural concert will feature Frankie Leonie, Elaina Kay, Corina Grove and Johnson in a writers round showcase. Girls of DFW aims to foster the local talent pool of female artists and businesswomen to generate collaboration, minimize competition and reinvigorate the live music scene. Honky Tonky T and Sarah Johnson Fine Art will be on hand with merchandise for purchase. The event is sponsored by female-owned entrepreneurs and businesswomen Kelli Macatee of Macatee and Wells Compass Real Estate, Katie Scott of Red Zeppelin Records and Amber LaFrance of Deep Ellum Radio’s Woman Crush Wednesday show.
She-Rock
7 p.m. Friday, March 4, and 6 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios, 411 E. Sycamore St. Tickets start at $15 at fwbdenton.com
Denton nonprofit Friends with Benefits’ third annual She-Rock music festival is checking all the boxes when it comes to supporting local women. The two-day, three-stage event will showcase North Texas' wide spectrum of talent starting with headliners LG Team Genius, Seratones, Pearl Earl, Dolce and Starfruit. Hosts Jupiter Tovar, Tulla Moore, Milo Cox, Paige Monroe and Marie De Menthe will be leading the crowd in celebrating women. This year will boast the inaugural She-Rock Awards. Women nominated by the community will be recognized for their dedication to making a positive impact in five categories: business owner, education, nonprofit, advocate and public servant. To uphold the cause, 100% of the proceeds will benefit The Bridge Breast Network, which provides diagnostic and treatment services for those in need, and Denton County Friends of the Family, which provide services to sexual and domestic violence victims. The event is available in person or virtually.
Int’l Women’s Day Pop Up + Conference
12 p.m., Saturday, March 5, at Lofty Spaces, 816 Montgomery St. Tickets start at $12 at eventbrite.com
On the heels of her Galentine’s celebration, The Social Chica, organizer Brianna Gonzales is back at it. Women's rights are the foundation of The Social Chica’s pop-up market concept. With a string of successful Latina focused pop-up markets behind her, Gonzales is expanding her concept by introducing a conference hosted by Latina radio personality Vicki Oh, known for hosting On Air with Vicki, and keynote speaker author Jasmin Brand of Her Texas, a statewide network dedicated to diverse women. DJ Dawn will be behind the deck as attendees network with community business owners and leaders, shop 30-plus local women-owned businesses and enjoy some of Dallas’ delicious women-led food vendor’s offerings. Black women-owned tequila brand Ego Tequila is sponsoring the event and a free mechanical bull will be on site for the courageous.
Women Making HERstory: Roundtable Brunch
10 a.m. Saturday, March 5, at The Help Studios, 2435 Squire Place Suite 100. Tickets start at $40 at eventbrite.com
Put on your finest pumps and pearls and head to brunch with Stand 4 Sisterhood and MSJ-Pro Services. Women Making HERstory, formerly known as Women Making History, is a celebration of women’s history month, which also falls in March. The event is dedicated to women who are impacting their communities through positive influence, action and intervention. A roundtable talk hosted by Marguritte S. Johnson, executive director of Stand 4 Sisterhood and MSJ-Pro Services, will include a panel of community trailblazers in the arenas of generational wealth, entrepreneurship, social media, leadership and politics. To engage the next generation of female trailblazers, attendees are encouraged to bring their teen daughters to the brunch for free.
International Women’s Day at White Pearl Co.
12 p.m., Sunday, March 6, at The White Pearl Co., 407 W. 10th St. Suite 130. Free with RSVP at eventbrite.com
The White Pearl Co. is teaming up with Kendra Scott for a Kendra Gives Back Event at Bishop Arts' premiere teeth-whitening spot. Good food, music, vibes and all that glitters will be on hand for women to bask in an afternoon of indulgence. Complimentary mimosas and pastries will be available as shoppers mingle and drop some coins for a good cause. The Texas Women’s Foundation, a grantmaking organization driving social and economic change for women in Texas, will be the event's beneficiary and recipient of 20% of the proceeds.
Women’s Day Extravaganza X Golden Girls
1 p.m., Sunday March 6, at Lofty Spaces, 816 Montgomery St. Tickets start at $30 at womensdayextravaganza.com
Self-proclaimed as “the ultimate girl boss link up,” the Women’s Day Extravaganza is geared to beauty and brains. Women of media, tech, art and beauty are encouraged to come out and network. A multi-panel discussion hosted by journalist Mikala Horne will feature Rose Style Studio founder Rosemary Osondu, tech trailblazer and product manager Angelina Howard, award-winning master aesthetician Lonice Stoker, senior engineering consultant Camille Isioma, and Neo Curly founder Beverly Coleman. Egyptian painter Marian Mekhail will be headlining the art gallery. The open bar event will also feature a female-in-business gallery along with a photo station, networking activities and giveaways.
Women U-Night
6:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 8, at AT&T Performing Arts Center, 2403 Flora St. Tickets for the VIP Cocktail Party are $70 and general admission RSVP is free at eventbrite.com
Presented by 24HourDallas, Women U-Night is a social gathering dedicated to community, collaboration and for the drafting of the first women's night safety charter, which aims to support city nightlife by ensuring women’s safety. The girls' night out will be an intimate event featuring live performances by the Dallas Women’s Chorus. Special guest Ann Mukherjee of Pernod Ricard, Dallas City Council District 12 representative Cara Mendelsohn and Women U-Night co-chairs Jasmin Brand and Elle Congelliere are among the event's leaders. 24HourDallas’ Social Impact Park will be filled with organizations that serve women at the event. Guests are encouraged to wear all white in celebration of IWD.
Stylebender X Kinda Strange present Ladies First!
3 p.m., Sunday, March 20, at Fevermatic Studios, 1515 S. Ewing Ave. $20 at the door
Business aside, Dallas’ most badass women are colliding for the ultimate Sunday Funday. Presented by Stylebender Bender Bartender Antonio Vargas and artist and event curator Kinda Strange, Ladies First! will be packed with Dallas’ most creative females. This one's for the grown folks. Hosted by vocalist Muriel, Dallas’ best female bartenders will be pouring the drinks while Dallas’ female DJs Casie Farrel, Luv Ssick, Teezy Does Itt, Sarah Battle, Natural Hiiigh and Christy Ray will be reminding DFW that DFW women are unparalleled. Vendors will include artists By Zeneth, Denise D Avila and tooth gems by Dallas Dental Babe. Step out for an afternoon dancing as the female energy blows the roof off women-owned Fevermatic Studios.