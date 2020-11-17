Drag Shows Are Back on in Dallas, Honey

Local entertainment businesses, from concert venues to drag queens, are adapting to a new world. Dallas queer bars are opening under tightened regulations, and in-person drag shows have returned with queens hungry to serve lewks and make their coin.
The pandemic still looms, but there are still ways to enjoy a night out while supporting local queer artists. Here are just a few drag shows that are coming up this week.
Kennedy Davenport presents The All Around Talent Competition Showcase
10 p.m. every Tuesday
Marty's Live
4207 Maple Ave., Dallas
Hosted by RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant and Dallas native Kennedy Davenport, the competition showcase hosts local drag queens, drag kings, musicians and a wide variety of queer artists at Marty’s Live in Dallas. This week’s special guest is local drag artist Nicole O’Hara. Contestants are encouraged to perform original and creative content in order to impress the legendary Davenport with the winner receiving $200 cash. Performers are required to wear face shields and Marty’s Live will adhere to social distancing regulations.
All Tea, No Shade Brunch with Kennedy Davenport and Bleach
12 p.m. every Saturday
The Free Man
2626, Commerce St., Dallas
Kennedy Davenport is a busy lady and is joining fierceness with local artist Bleach — who has remained active during the pandemic with Lady Gaga-themed livestreams — by hosting a socially distant brunch show at The Free Man in Deep Ellum. The cover is $10, and music is provided by Dezi 5.
- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free.
The Sh*t Show
10 p.m. every Friday
The Urban Cowboy
2620 E Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth
Fort Worth’s largest LGBTQ nightclub, The Urban Cowboy, presents The Sh*t Show every Friday night. Hosted by Frida Monet and Chanel Lamasters, the drag event has offered performances from local artists like Mulan Alexander and Serene Storm. The bar has strictly enforced social distancing measures requiring patrons to be seated at all times. Masks are required and hand sanitizer is readily available.
Drag on Tap
9:30 p.m. every Monday
Marty’s Live
4207 Maple Ave., Dallas
Every Monday, Marty’s Live hosts weekly show Drag on Tap, where drag artists participate in a competition that is sure to bring the house down. This week’s contestants include Deja Devanesse, Miss Venom, Jeffrey Hunter and more with host SissyPop 2.0. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced.
Cassie Nova’s FreakShow
8 p.m. every Monday
Facebook Live and Twitch
Looking for a quarantined alternative to these events? Say no more. The iconic Cassie Nova of the Rose Room at Station 4 in Dallas hosts a virtual rendition of her weekly FreakShow. The virtual event is broadcast every Monday night on Facebook live and Twitch with performances from drag artists and commentary from Nova, who is known for her sharp humor. Tipping is not required but encouraged, with the cast and crew’s Venmo accounts available on the livestream.
Keep the Dallas Observer Free... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Dallas with no paywalls.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!