Drag Shows Are Back on in Dallas, Honey

Let drag queen Bleach wash your pandemic stress away at her event All Tea, No Shade Brunch with Kennedy Davenport.

Local entertainment businesses, from concert venues to drag queens, are adapting to a new world. Dallas queer bars are opening under tightened regulations, and in-person drag shows have returned with queens hungry to serve lewks and make their coin.

The pandemic still looms, but there are still ways to enjoy a night out while supporting local queer artists. Here are just a few drag shows that are coming up this week.

Kennedy Davenport presents The All Around Talent Competition Showcase

10 p.m. every Tuesday

Marty's Live

4207 Maple Ave., Dallas

Hosted by RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant and Dallas native Kennedy Davenport, the competition showcase hosts local drag queens, drag kings, musicians and a wide variety of queer artists at Marty’s Live in Dallas. This week’s special guest is local drag artist Nicole O’Hara. Contestants are encouraged to perform original and creative content in order to impress the legendary Davenport with the winner receiving $200 cash. Performers are required to wear face shields and Marty’s Live will adhere to social distancing regulations.

All Tea, No Shade Brunch with Kennedy Davenport and Bleach

12 p.m. every Saturday

The Free Man

2626, Commerce St., Dallas

Kennedy Davenport is a busy lady and is joining fierceness with local artist Bleach — who has remained active during the pandemic with Lady Gaga-themed livestreams — by hosting a socially distant brunch show at The Free Man in Deep Ellum. The cover is $10, and music is provided by Dezi 5.

The Sh*t Show

10 p.m. every Friday

The Urban Cowboy

2620 E Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth

Fort Worth’s largest LGBTQ nightclub, The Urban Cowboy, presents The Sh*t Show every Friday night. Hosted by Frida Monet and Chanel Lamasters, the drag event has offered performances from local artists like Mulan Alexander and Serene Storm. The bar has strictly enforced social distancing measures requiring patrons to be seated at all times. Masks are required and hand sanitizer is readily available.

Drag on Tap

9:30 p.m. every Monday

Marty’s Live

4207 Maple Ave., Dallas

Every Monday, Marty’s Live hosts weekly show Drag on Tap, where drag artists participate in a competition that is sure to bring the house down. This week’s contestants include Deja Devanesse, Miss Venom, Jeffrey Hunter and more with host SissyPop 2.0. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced.

Cassie Nova’s FreakShow

8 p.m. every Monday

Facebook Live and Twitch

Looking for a quarantined alternative to these events? Say no more. The iconic Cassie Nova of the Rose Room at Station 4 in Dallas hosts a virtual rendition of her weekly FreakShow. The virtual event is broadcast every Monday night on Facebook live and Twitch with performances from drag artists and commentary from Nova, who is known for her sharp humor. Tipping is not required but encouraged, with the cast and crew’s Venmo accounts available on the livestream.