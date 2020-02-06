A Non-Basic Guide to Valentine’s Day in Dallas for Couples and Singles

We’ve got just a little over a week until Valentine’s Day. If you’re taken, then you definitely have plans in mind (or at least that's the lie you told your partner). If you’re single, that’s great too, but just because you’re alone doesn’t mean you have to be lonely. It’s not too late to cancel your basic plans and step it up a notch. We get it, Valentine's Day is a snooze-y commercial cliché and you are way too non-basic for an Olive Garden and heart-shaped chocolate box date (even ironically), so we've put together some ideas for you.

For Couples

Pre-Valentine Poetry And Wine

7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13

4 The Culture Studio

$65-$80

Get ready for Valentine’s Day with an intimate poetry reading and tastings of wine from Berkshire Farms Winery. Plus, a DJ Set by DJ Juice da 55. Tickets are available for purchase here.

68-Second Weddings

Feb. 7-16

Reunion Tower

Prices vary

Looking to pop the big question? Tie the knot? Renew your vows? Make the memory of the special day at one of Dallas’ most iconic buildings. You can do all of these things during the course of a 68-second elevator ride from the bottom of Reunion Tower to the top. Secure your time slot here and, in the words of Beyoncé, put your love on top.

Reunion Tower: Does it get any sexier than that? Shutterstock

Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Romeo and Juliet

Feb. 13- 16

Meyerson Center

$57 + $35 for Sweetheart Package

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a tale as old as time. Dallas Symphony Orchestra will be performing Tchaikovsky’s Romeo and Juliet ballet. For an additional $35, you and your (hopefully not star-crossed) lover can have exclusive access to a wine and dessert bar. Get your tickets here.

Valentine’s Speakeasy Tour

7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14

Secret Meeting Location

$99

True love is rare, and in this day and age, so are good old-fashioned speakeasies. This bus tour will take passengers to three speakeasies in Dallas, including one with a password. Plus, you get to ride a stylish party bus with drinks on board. The exact location will be given to you once you purchase tickets.

Sister Hazel at The Rustic

7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14

The Rustic

$25-$50

Throw it back to the ’90s with alternative rock group Sister Hazel. Bring your date and rock the night away in The Rustic’s backyard. Tickets are available for purchase here.

EXPAND The Rustic's featured margarita pops thanks to the Sangria Social Ice Popsicle they plop into it. Try one at the Sister Hazel show. Susie Oszustowicz

Wine and Magic

7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14

Checkered Past Winery

$97-$120

Can’t get enough of Netflix’s Magic for Humans? Trigg Watson, who served as a consultant on the show’s second season, will be performing two sets this Valentine’s Day. For just $97, guests can enjoy the show, plus a bellisima cheese and charcuterie board, two glasses of Champagne. The Ultimate Date Night Package includes a chocolate flight, two wine flights and a meet-and-greet with Trigg Watson himself for $120. Tickets are available for purchase here.

For Singles

Celebrate Not Celebrating Valentine's Day

11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14

Punch Bowl Social

Prices of food and drinks vary

Why play games with people when you could play games at Punch Bowl Social? Sing your heart out to karaoke (perhaps Adele or Air Supply for the occasion), make some lucky strikes and score high in the arcade. Plus, enjoy their signature “Shot Through the Heart” punch.

F Love Valentine’s Day Tattoos

2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14

Freak Show Studio

Prices vary

What better way to say “F love” than with a sexy new tattoo or piercing? Freak Show Studio is offering special deals on body art and piercings for the lower lip, eyebrow, nose and belly button beginning at $14. Wanna spice it up? Nipple piercings are only $25. No appointment necessary.

Ballet just wasn't Beyoncé enough. There's a class that can fix that. Shutterstock

Beyoncé Ballet and Rosé: All the Single Ladies' Night

7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14

Arts Mission Oak Cliff

$25

All the single ladies! Arts Mission is hosting a Beyoncé-themed ballet workout. Drop down low and hit the floor this Valentine’s Day. Plus, enjoy rosé and special treats, while linking up with other boss ladies. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Flirt Night at Station 4

11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14

Station 4

Free-ish

Are you a guy who likes guys? Are you single? Visit the back patio and write a secret message to anyone who you’re crushing on at the party. The team at Fuse DFW will make sure it gets delivered to the right man.

Shred Your Ex at Bowl and Barrel

6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15

Bowl and Barrel

Free-ish

If for some reason you haven’t deleted all the pictures of you and your ex, print one out and bring it to Bowl and Barrel. The team at the bowling alley will shred it, then you can celebrate among other singles with complimentary appetizers. Because if you plan on binge eating, it’s better to do it among friends, as opposed to alone on your couch.

EXPAND Three Links is the venue that doesn't sleep. Find yourself a fellow insomniac. Alex Gonzalez

Deep Ellum Dating Game

4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16

Three Links

Free-ish

Looking to find the love of your life? Deep Ellum Dating Game is inclusive to people of all gender expressions and sexual orientations. Fill out the application here and be prepared to answer the important questions: What kind of shots are you buying at the bar? What was your favorite concert of 2019? Remember, don’t be basic.

Death Meditation

7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15

Urban Hippie Oak Cliff

Free (Donation suggest)

Valentine’s Day got you feeling all existential? Visit Urban Hippie for an open conversation on life and death, led by Emily Ortiz. Because for some people, there is more to life than finding a soulmate. Snacks will be provided.

For Everyone

Cookie and Cider Pairing

6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14

Trinity Cider

$20

Briana Johnson, owner of Sweet Bri’s bakery, will be making a special appearance at Trinity Cider to pair her sweet cookies with crisp ciders. Attendees will be among the first to try Trinity Cider’s newest flavor, chocolate-covered strawberry. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Dallas Black Dance Theatre presents Cultural Awareness

7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14

Wyly Theatre

$22-$38

The dancers of the Dallas Black Dance Theatre will move your spirits, as they dance to the music of Aretha Franklin, Nina Simone, Patti LaBelle, Duke Ellington and more. Plus, witness a world premiere performance by award-winning dancer and choreographer Hope Boykin. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Wild at Heart Screening + DJ AVA W After-Party

9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14

Texas Theatre

$9.75

Catch a special 30th anniversary screening of David Lynch’s Wild at Heart on 35 mm film. Then, dance the night away at an after-party with DJ AVA W on the ones-and-twos. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Marsha & Friends Drag Brunch: Love & Lust

12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15

Cedar Springs Tap House

$35

Local drag queen Marsha Dimes will be hosting a special “Love & Lust” edition of her drag brunch. For $35, brunches get to watch Marsha and her fabulous drag sisters perform, while eating their choice of entree and sipping three mimosas. Tips and sales from raffle tickets will benefit Prism Health North Texas. Pay at the door and arrive early. Spaces fill up quickly.

Bust out the shoulder pads and be ready to listen to ballads by Poison. It's '80s prom night again at Double Wide. Roderick Pullum

’80s Valentine Prom Night

8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15

Double Wide

Free-ish

Groove to the music of the ’80s and relive prom night — without the teenage angst or awkwardness. Covers of ’80s hits will be performed by Rich Girls and Teen Wolves, and there will be a performance by local drag queen Bleach. Plus, DJ Gabriel Mendoza will be spinning throwback hits till the wee hours of the morning. Not to mention, $15 will get you two pink panty dropper shots and a Yoo-Hoo yeehaw.

For the Love of R&B

9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15

RBC

$15

What better way to set a mood than with old-school R&B hits? RBC will be playing the bedroom-bangin’ classics all night, allowing for you, your date or your friends to take a trip down memory lane. Tickets are available for purchase here.