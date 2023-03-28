The Coolest Pop-Ups Soon to Be Popping in DFW

Spring is here, and your chance for outdoor shopping and perusing the best arts and oddities DFW has to offer is as plentiful as the pollen in the air. Outdoor markets are popping up, and they're usually for a good cause. In one fell swoop you can support small businesses and artisans, ditch fast fashion for vintage or upcycled clothing, catch some live music, crate-dig for vinyl and even adopt a puppy. What more could anyone want on a weekend afternoon?
Here are the best upcoming pop-ups in North Texas.
Oak Lawn United Methodist Church & Garcia Viva Trans Clothing Swap
Noon – 6 p.m. Saturday, April 1
3014 Oak Lawn Ave.
This clothing swap is part of OLUMC’s dedication to its clothing ministry and outreach to the transgender community. The church's Facebook event page describes its purpose beautifully: “We will provide a safe, accepting space for our trans community members to find clothes that help them be their authentic selves. Participants are invited, though not required, to bring their old clothes, as well as take home some for themselves.”
Double Wide Flea Market
Noon – 5 p.m. Sunday, April 2
3510 Commerce St.
Live music venue/dive bar Double Wide kicks off its first flea market of the year. You'll find all things vintage from cowboy boots to knickknacks, with furniture, records and oddities from fun and funky makers of all kinds. Owner Kim Finch says, “The Double Wide Market feels like the flea markets I went to as a kid with my grandparents — a dirt lot with people selling cool junk out of their trucks or off their flatbed trailers. No new shit.” That quote and a Yoo-hoo Yee-haw drink is all you … WAIT! This just in: Burger Schmurger is doing a food pop-up there! A double pop-up at Double Wide? Rest in peace, patrons.
Big Gay Clothes Swap at 500x Gallery
1–5 p.m. Sunday, April 2
500 Exposition Ave.
The Big Gay Book Club is hosting a clothing swap at 500x Gallery, where you can also find the current exhibition College Expo with artwork by 25 juried visual artists who enrolled in institutions of higher learning across Texas. Proceeds from the swap go to keeping the Expo Park gallery up and running, and any leftover clothing will be donated to Out of the Closet, a thrift store in Oak Lawn dedicated to raising funds and awareness for AIDS Healthcare Foundation’s HIV prevention and treatment services. There's a suggested donation of $5 if you bring clothing to swap or $7 if you show up empty-handed. Spring clean those closets and support a good cause!
Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio Art Market
Noon – 5 p.m. Saturday, April 8
411 E. Sycamore St., Denton
Rubber Gloves is known for its wide variety of musical showcases and hosted events, from PolaCon to fairy festivals, but the time has finally come for its first self-curated art market. With Gloves’ ability to practically mainline the local counterculture, combined with its proximity to the University of North Texas, attendees can expect a new wave of one-of-a-kind artists, styles and concepts. The event will take place on the spacious outdoor patio while Snacktown, the mini-arcade, the bar's beloved staff and fashion-forward mannequins keep things cool inside.
East Dallas Vintage 2nd Saturday Market
Noon – 4 p.m. Saturday, April 8
1327 N. Peak St.
East Dallas Vintage and Ditto Boutique are tag-teaming Peak Street as they celebrate a new location. The market will focus on vintage clothing but will also offer makers of soaps, candles, vulgar cross-stitch and teacups, coffee and even natural energy drinks. Located near the infamous Dolly Python, East Dallas Vintage boasts a market in a grass field that can accommodate up to 30 vendors, many of which are pulled from the shop itself, making the outdoor market an extension of the indoor bazaar. You won't find any fast fashion here.
Artwork for Humans: Artistic Up-cycled Clothing Party
4–7 p.m. Friday, April 14
3001 Canton St.
Artwork for Humans founder Jerod "DTOX" Davies has always seen resale shop coats as “blank canvases waiting to become wearable art,” as he says. Now's your chance to get a one-of-a-kind piece. Davies, known for his large-scale murals in and around Dallas, wanted this project to be “unpretentious and approachable for anyone.” Even for famous musicians. You can spot his pieces on members of Cure for Paranoia, Kwinton Gray and even on the queen herself, Erykah Badu. Patrons can bring a light-colored hoodie, T-shirt or sweatshirt, and one of Artwork for Humans’ artists will use aerosol paint or other materials to artistically upcycle your garment before your very eyes.
Flea Harvey’s at Lee Harvey’s
11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday, April 15
1807 Gould St.
Although it’s still a little cool outside for Lee Harvey’s swim bar, Dive-in (it opens at the end of April), you can make it to one of the longest-running pop-up markets in Dallas, Flea Harvey’s, held the third Saturday of every month. Juan Zamora, an artist who has been selling his paintings there for nearly five years, says, “It’s more of a punk-rock crowd. People have drinks in their hands and there’s always a DJ spinning a diverse music selection; you’ll hear Madonna and then Johnny Cash right after. They have the friendliest staff and the food is fucking amazing.” A pit bull rescue named Love Pit overlooks the event, with includes creators and vendors of clothing, art, ceramics, plants, vinyl and jewelry. There's always room at Lee Harvey's for new vendors every month to keep things fresh.
Lola’s Rock and Roll Rummage Sale
Noon – 5 p.m. Sunday, April 16
2000 W. Berry St., Fort Worth
Rain or shine, Lola’s Rummage Sale has over 50 vendors dealing art, records, vintage clothing, candles, bizarro knickknacks, strange homemade lamps, custom embroidered goods and all kinds of madness. Longtime vendor Jackdaw, known for his folk art linocuts, says, “The whole vibe and layout of the space is epic and Sunday funday shenanigan worthy. I’ve been a part of it since the beginning, probably 10 years or more, and they’ve really perfected the whole operation. Plus it's just a great bar. You can kick off with your bloody marys, then segue into them margs, and then as the sun starts heading down move over into your whiskeys. As a vendor or patron, I wouldn’t miss it.” That sounds like the perfect cocktail for coming home with copious amounts of rummage sale treasures.