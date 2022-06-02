The Women-Only Vignette Art Fair Returns to Dallas in October

Texas Vignette, a nonprofit organization, is putting on its fourth annual Vignette Art Fair to give women a way to showcase their art and let their voices be heard. The fair will include only female artists and will run from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15 at Dallas Market Center (2100 N. Stemmons Freeway).
The fair started in 2017 but will be held for the first time since 2019 because of the pandemic. The show is completely submission-based, with 100% of the proceeds going directly to the artists. Submissions are now open for Texas Women’s artists through Aug 1.
The show is curated by women's art icon Vicki Meek, who is highly regarded for her work in the art field and has won numerous awards, including the 2021 Texas Artist of the Year award. Her 40-plus years of experience in the North Texas art scene, along with her devotion to Texas and social activism, make her a perfect fit to lead such a showcase. Meek says her aim is to make sure female artists get the recognition and spotlight they deserve, and she plans to do just that during the 2022 Vignette Art Fair.
“These kinds of speciality exhibitions are still necessary because we are still grossly underrepresented in the art world,” she says.
Meek, who is originally from Philadelphia, says that women in Texas don’t get the same opportunities as they do in other parts of the country, so working with a Texas-based nonprofit like Texas Vignette is important.
“I am a woman artist, and I'm interested in making the field stronger for women," she says. "So I am interested in helping the next generation of women get a leg up.”
A recent study found there is a gender gap in the way female-made artwork is valued in contrast with male artists'.
Meek praises Texas Vignette for the work they do to fight for parity for female artists.
“Vignette is serving a very needed task, they are doing the work that many galleries and museums should be doing of giving better opportunities to women,” she says.
Meek says that the organization was particularly supportive of women during the pandemic.
“I was very impressed that instead of closing up shop during the pandemic they decided to give grants to women, which they didn't have to do, which showed me that their commitment to women artists in Texas is far beyond the fair,” she says.
The fair will begin with a VIP preview 6-9 p.m. Oct. 13, followed by the public opening on Oct. 14 from 6-9 p.m. The featured artists will be announced prior to the opening. Check back to their website for updates on ticket sales.