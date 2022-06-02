Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Arts & Culture News

The Women-Only Vignette Art Fair Returns to Dallas in October

June 2, 2022 4:00AM

Natural Hiiigh will be DJing at the women-only Vignette Art Fair in October.
Natural Hiiigh will be DJing at the women-only Vignette Art Fair in October. Sheryl Lanzel
Women’s rights have become fiercely under attack recently, especially with the leak of a Supreme Court ruling that could overturn Roe v Wade and with the passing of Texas’ Senate Bill 8, which puts a bounty on citizens and providers who aide and abet illegal abortions.

Texas Vignette, a nonprofit organization, is putting on its fourth annual Vignette Art Fair to give women a way to showcase their art and let their voices be heard. The fair will include only female artists and will run from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15 at Dallas Market Center (2100 N. Stemmons Freeway).

The fair started in 2017 but will be held for the first time since 2019 because of the pandemic. The show is completely submission-based, with 100% of the proceeds going directly to the artists. Submissions are now open for Texas Women’s artists through Aug 1.

The show is curated by women's art icon Vicki Meek, who is highly regarded for her work in the art field and has won numerous awards, including the 2021 Texas Artist of the Year award. Her 40-plus years of experience in the North Texas art scene, along with her devotion to Texas and social activism, make her a perfect fit to lead such a showcase. Meek says her aim is to make sure female artists get the recognition and spotlight they deserve, and she plans to do just that during the 2022 Vignette Art Fair.

“These kinds of speciality exhibitions are still necessary because we are still grossly underrepresented in the art world,” she says.

“These kinds of speciality exhibitions are still necessary because we are still grossly underrepresented in the art world." –Curator Vicki Meek

tweet this
Meek, who is originally from Philadelphia, says that women in Texas don’t get the same opportunities as they do in other parts of the country, so working with a Texas-based nonprofit like Texas Vignette is important.

“I am a woman artist, and I'm interested in making the field stronger for women," she says. "So I am interested in helping the next generation of women get a leg up.”

A recent study found there is a gender gap in the way female-made artwork is valued in contrast with male artists'.

Meek praises Texas Vignette for the work they do to fight for parity for female artists.

“Vignette is serving a very needed task, they are doing the work that many galleries and museums should be doing of giving better opportunities to women,” she says.

Meek says that the organization was particularly supportive of women during the pandemic.

“I was very impressed that instead of closing up shop during the pandemic they decided to give grants to women, which they didn't have to do, which showed me that their commitment to women artists in Texas is far beyond the fair,” she says.

The fair will begin with a VIP preview 6-9 p.m. Oct. 13, followed by the public opening on Oct. 14 from 6-9 p.m. The featured artists will be announced prior to the opening. Check back to their website for updates on ticket sales.
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Arts

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation