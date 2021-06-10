10 Best Concerts of the Week: Joshua Ray Walker, Tiësto, Blue October and More

^ Keep Dallas Observer Free Support Us Local

Now that all this rain finally seems to be letting up, a couple of North Texas favorites bookend this week's concert calendar, such as Vaden Todd Lewis of the Toadies and Blue October, going acoustic at Legacy Hall in Plano. Passing through town this weekend, The Flametrick Subs are set to light up Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios in Denton while Hayes Carll performs two intimate sets at The Kessler. Internationally renowned DJ Tiësto gets back down to business in Fort Worth, and some of North Texas' best acts continue to show why the local scene is a hidden gem waiting for the nation to find it.

Vaden Todd Lewis

7 p.m., Thursday, June 10, at Legacy Hall, 7800 Windrose Ave., $18-$400 at eventbrite.com

Ever since the Toadies first broke through with their 1994 album Rubberneck, they have given a voice to the unique style of rock that has grown up in these parts. Stepping away from the band best known for adding that Texas flair to the grunge sound, lead singer and guitarist Vaden Todd Lewis is set to play an all-acoustic set Thursday night at Legacy Hall in Plano. With about 20 eateries to choose from while you enjoy the show, it's sure to be a delicious way to kick the weekend off right.



Since 2017, Nashville Americana band The Steel Woods has seamlessly blended Southern rock and independent country for a sound that is as raw in its delivery as it is satisfying in its reception. Losing their founding guitarist and principal creative force Jason “Rowdy” Cope in January at age 42, the band carries on Cope's legacy performing the songs he wrote for their album All Of Your Stones and more Thursday night at The Rustic in Dallas.

Joshua Ray Walker

8 p.m., Thursday, June 10, at Dan's Silverleaf, 103 N. Industrial St., $10-$12 at prekindle.com, $15 at door

All things considered, country music singer Joshua Ray Walker had himself a pretty fantastic 2020. Completely dodging the dreaded sophomore slump, Walker's second album, Glad You Made It, landed the No. 5 spot on Rolling Stone's "The 30 Best Country and Americana Albums of 2020" list among many, many other accolades. Most recently, Walker blessed fans with a hard-driving cover of Lionel Richie's "Hello" with a parodied version of the original video. Walker will have opening support from Tennessee husband-and-wife duo Carolina Story for his live (and streamed) show Thursday night at Dan's Silverleaf in Denton.

The Flametrick Subs

7 p.m., Friday, June 11, at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios, 411 E. Sycamore St., $15 at prekindle.com

The Flametrick Subs are theatrical, high-energy and self-described as a "rockabilly trainwreck." Getting their start in Waco in 1989 before quickly finding a better home for their style in Austin, The Flametrick Subs have spent over three decades serving up booze-fueled sets that promise to make audiences feel good today and bad tomorrow. Adding even more chaos to their show Friday night at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios, The Flametrick Subs will receive support from local acts Rock 'n' Roll Cannibals and The Wee-Beasties.

Perceived

7 p.m., Friday, June 11, at House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St., $10 at eventbrite.com

Three-piece Dallas rock band Perceived has only been at it for a few years now, but in just a short amount of time, they have been able to wow unsuspecting audience members with their heavy riffs and darkly emotional lyrics. Their show Friday night in The Foundation Room at House of Blues is sure to be a very intimate performance, with the band adding in some special new material for the occasion. Dallas hard rock band Righteous Kill opens.

Hayes Carll

5:30 p.m. & 8:45 p.m., Saturday, June 12, at The Kessler Theater, 1230 W. Davis St., $272 at prekindle.com

Hayes Carll has been catching the Observer's attention for over 16 years, starting when the Houston native released his second album, Little Rock and up until his most recent album, What It Is. During the pandemic, Carll began performing two-hour shows for his "Alone Together" web series on his YouTube channel. Carll will be bringing his "Alone Together" tour to The Kessler Theater Saturday evening for two live sets with support from Josh Morningstar.

Tiësto

7 p.m., Saturday, June 12, at Panther Island, 395 Purcey St., $65 at seetickets.us

Voted "the Greatest DJ of All Time" by Mix magazine in a 2011 fan poll, Dutch DJ Tiësto is bringing his Back to Business tour to Panther Island in Fort Worth Saturday night. Tiësto gained international attention as the first DJ to perform live at the Olympics when he played the opening ceremony in Athens in 2004. Now recognized by many as the godfather of EDM, Tiësto is touring for his latest album, The London Sessions, which found the DJ working with many electronic dance musicians from the London music scene.

The Dirty Shirts

8 p.m., Sunday, June 13, at Three Links, 2704 Elm St., $10 at seetickets.us

Raised on a steady diet of English rock 'n' roll bands from the '60s to the early '00s, The Dirty Shirts made their introduction in October 2020 with their first single "Ol' Chains Romance" — a song that pays respect to the music they grew up on, with a voice that refuses to shake its Southern roots. This Sunday, The Dirty Shirts will celebrate the release of their second single, "Gin & Tonic," at Three Links in Deep Ellum. The song is slower, sexier and made to get hips swinging. Be sure to get there early for sets by The Roomsounds and King Clam.

Cut Throat Finches

7 p.m., Sunday, June 13, at Tulips, 112 St. Louis Ave., $0-$8 at prekindle.com

Cut Throat Finches first started making a name for themselves in DFW in 2016 when their song "Moonbeast" started making the rounds, fitting seamlessly into playlists on local radio stations. Releasing their concept album In Event of Moon Disaster in 2019 — a meditation on the idea that astronauts made it to the moon but never made it back — Cut Throat Finches proved that they could think just as hard as they could rock. They will perform with Brave Little Howl Sunday night at Tulips in Fort Worth.

Blue October

6:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 16, at Legacy Hall, 7800 Windrose Ave., $30-$720 at eventbrite.com

Dallas music fans know that Houston's Blue October would have never gotten as far as they have without 102.1 the EDGE putting 2003's "Calling You" on its regular rotation. And while the band has yet to recapture the success of their 2006 album Foiled, they are back with a new album This Is What I Live For and a documentary, Get Back Up, which was shot over seven years while the band dealt with the fallout from their addictions. The band, now sober, will play an intimate acoustic set in Plano on Wednesday evening at Legacy Hall.