10 Best Concerts of the Week: Nicole Marxen, Shaker Hymns, Mother Mother and More

The Wee-Beasties
8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at Amplified Live, 10261 Technology Blvd. E., $10 at seetickets.us
After releasing the surprisingly melodic lead single "I Wish My Mom Would Smoke Pot With Me" last summer, The Wee-Beasties are ready to give audiences the EP that was funded in part by a punk rock car wash in the spring. The Whole 7 Inches is a four-song dive into the darker side of pop that shows just how tame the band could be if they really wanted to. DJ Crash presents the band's always-wild show Thursday night at Amplified Live with opening support from Crucial Times, the brand-new punk band fronted by former Blot Out and Hard Detox singer Zach Abrego with Corkscrew Nosedive's Hunter Gwin on bass and Phorids drummer Travis Brown. This "Punk Overthrow" show will also have From Parts Unknown, who released a new video for their song "Blood and Teeth" at the end of last year. The concert will be held on the venue's indoor stage.
Slobberbone
7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at The Kessler, 1230 W. Davis St., $20 at prekindle.com
Denton's legendary alt-country band Slobberbone was born in a Park ‘n’ Go beer store parking lot in early 1992. In the next four years, the band toured across Texas until releasing its first album Crow Pot Pie. Slobberbone would go on to release three more albums before ultimately calling it quits in the early 2000s and letting the legend live on. In 2016, the band released Bees and Seas: The Best of Slobberbone, which the band saw as more of a creative retrospective than a traditional "Best of" album. The album, complete with liner notes written by Drive-By Truckers' Patterson Hood, was selected by the group as the best representation of what the band was and remains to this day. Slobberbone shows aren't exactly unheard of, but they definitely don't happen often. This is your chance to catch the band at The Kessler in Oak Cliff with opening support from longtime Fort Worth indie-rockers The Cush.
8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at Three Links, 2704 Elm St., $15 at seetickets.us
Even before the release of their 2012 self-titled debut album, The Roomsounds had gone through many rebirths. Ahead of their junior album release, the modern-take-on-classic-rock outfit was working with a relatively new lineup. But listening to The Roomsounds’ 2019 single “Take Me As I Am” made it clear that nearly nothing could slow the band down. When they finally released Good Company in 2021 with its lead single "Big Shot," the band showed that not even a pandemic could stop its creative flow. The Roomsounds play Three Links in Deep Ellum Friday night with the support of three opening bands. DFW's folk-fueled rock 'n' roll act Deadwind Howler will lead into The Roomsounds after sets by funk-infused rock band Dead Vinyl and a solo set by Texicana's Chris J. Norwood.
Nicole Marxen
9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at Harvest House, 331 E. Hickory St., Free
Harvest House in Denton has the perfect atmosphere for an intimate show on a winter's night for this rescheduled performance. Complete with heaters and fire pits with enough room for everyone to sit comfortably, Harvest House hosts avant-pop artist Nicole Marxen Friday evening. Marxen released her first solo EP, Tether, earlier in 2021 after years with glam-rock band Midnight Opera. Marxen lost her mother at a young age and was inspired to write the EP after sorting through some of her mother's things and processing her grief. Tether has received high praise from critics across the country for its beautiful and haunting approach to grieving. Opening for Marxen Friday night is Denton singer-songwriter Lauren Christner followed by Bosque Brown (Mara Lee Miller) who has recently reunited with her former collaborator Jeremy Buller, who went on to play with Sarah Jaffe and OK Sweetheart.
Shaker Hymns
9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at Magnolia Motor Lounge, 3005 Morton St., $12+ at amplitix.com
Founded in San Marcos in 2016, Shaker Hymns began sharing the stage with national acts after winning three Battle of the Bands competitions. Drawing comparisons to classic Southern rock acts, the five-piece with three guitarists is a welcome band at any honky tonk, dance hall or juke joint. They've also been known to slow things down for ballads influenced by Jason Isbell and Ryan Bingham. The band released its first album The Ties That Bind in 2020, which drew heavy inspiration from the sounds coming out of Muscle Shoals in the 1970s. Their latest single "Yours Truly" is a heartfelt, radio-ready song that is sure to get the crowd slow-dancing. Shaker Hymns play Friday night at Magnolia Motor Lounge in Fort Worth with opening support from Austin Americana band Beatnik Bandits who recently released the new single "Julie Wants."
Hen & the Cocks
7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at The Ridglea Lounge, 6025 Camp Bowie Blvd., $10 at eventbrite.com
Known for her electrifying and engaging live performances, JoAnn Henkel and the rest of Hen & the Cocks celebrated the release of new album Cult Babies last summer, and the band is ready to get things going harder and louder than ever this Saturday in Fort Worth. Hen & the Cocks defy sub-genre definitions in favor of their own brand of straight-up rock 'n' roll built on guitarist Blake Coutee's buzzsaw licks, Ryan Kerns' slam dance bass and the driving rhythms of Trent Jones on drums. The Cocks' friends in Mutha-Falcon were supposed to play the show, but they had to back out because of health concerns. Mutha-Falcon will fly again at a Jan. 29 show at The Bearded Monk in Denton. Hen & the Cocks' concert Saturday night will go on as planned at The Ridglea Lounge, however, thanks to the up-and-coming punk bands Plan B and Soft Shock.
Kottonmouth Kings
8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at Trees, 2707 Elm St., $52+ at ticketmaster.com
Since 1996, Kottonmouth Kings have been preaching the gospel according to disaffected suburban skaters and stoners to a legion of red-eyed fans. A hip-hop collective that dabbles in punk rock, ska and the occasional dubstep, Kottonmouth Kings were together for 20 years and released 13 studio albums before taking a three-year hiatus. The group returned in 2018 with Kingdom Come after pursuing different projects, but it quickly dwindled to two members when old problems resurfaced. In 2020, founding member Saint Dog passed away, which left D-Loc alone to carry on the legacy of the group. Many fans were disappointed when the album 25 to Life came out under the Kottonmouth Kings name with songs that were clearly D-Loc's solo work. D-Loc and a new group of MCs will perform at the Kottonmouth Kings' 25th Anniversary Legacy Show on Saturday at Trees.
IronVine
9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at Bowlski's Lakewood Theater, 1825 Abrams Parkway, $10 at bowlskisdallas.com
Formed at the start of the pandemic lockdowns of 2020, retro-soul band IronVine came rolling out of Dallas with a classic R&B sound from that time in music history when rock 'n' roll and rhythm & blues were the same thing. Known for high-energy performances, IronVine mixes up original songs with covers of classic songs from the '50s and '60s with a creative twist. Last year, the band released a series of five singles after working with Grammy-winning mix engineer and producer Nahuel Bronzini, gathering thousands of Spotify listens in the process. Fans can expect a full-length album from the band to come out some time in the coming year, but for now you can catch them stomping around their hometown starting with a Saturday night show at Bowlski's Lakewood Theater, which will be the venue's first show since October of last year.
Mother Mother
7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, The Echo Lounge & Music Hall, 1323 N. Stemmons Freeway, $58+ at livenation.com
Canadian indie-rock band Mother Mother had been around nearly 15 years before three of their songs went viral on TikTok in late 2020. From the band's 2008 release O My Heart, the songs "Hayloft", "Arms Tonite" and "Wrecking Ball" all gained popularity when they were featured in videos on cosplay, Gothic fashion and gender-related topics. The band had not planned on releasing any new music before the surge in popularity but decided to work on material for a new album. Inside was released in the summer of 2021, which produced three singles. Late last year, the band released its latest single "Life," a song about inward love-hate relationships and learning how to accept yourself as who you are. Mother Mother performs Sunday night at the new Echo Lounge & Music Hall in the Design District. Los Angeles-based electro-pop artist DYLN opens the show.
Koffin Kats
8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, Lola's Saloon, 2736 W. Sixth St., $15 at prekindle.com
From Garden City, Michigan, just outside of Detroit, psychobilly band Koffin Kats kicked off a relentless touring schedule in 2003. After thousands of shows across the world, the band now considers its home to be the open road. Along with non-stop live shows, Koffin Kats has released eight albums, three EPs and a handful of singles over the course of these past two decades including last year's six-song EP Ya Can't Take It With Ya, which as of yet has only seen a digital release. Hectic, high-energy and a hell of a lot of fun, Koffin Kats play rockabilly music with a heavy horror influence that doesn't let up until the band leaves the stage. Opening for the trio Wednesday night at Lola's Saloon in Fort Worth is Tristan Thorndyke's Rock 'n' Roll Cannibals, who will be returning to its old stomping grounds after relocating to Las Vegas last year.