10 Best Concerts of the Week: Nicole Marxen, Shaker Hymns, Mother Mother and More

It's the first week back to work in the new year, which means that it's probably already time for you to blow off some steam with some of North Texas' best live acts — two of them to be precise. The Wee-Beasties kick off the concert week with a "Punk Overthrow" concert at Amplified Live, and Nicole Marxen plays a rescheduled show at Harvest House in Denton. Friday night, legendary Denton band Slobberbone plays a show in Oak Cliff with Fort Worth indie rockers The Cush while classic rock throwback The Roomsounds get down in Deep Ellum and Shaker Hymns bring some Southern soul to Fort Worth. On Saturday, Hen & the Cocks tear up The Ridglea Lounge, Kottonmouth Kings smoke out Trees and IronVine throws a sock hop in Lakewood. Mother Mother closes out the weekend riding its TikTok fame into the Design District and the Koffin Kats close out the concert week with a bit of psychobilly stomping at Lola's Saloon.After releasing the surprisingly melodic lead single "I Wish My Mom Would Smoke Pot With Me" last summer, The Wee-Beasties are ready to give audiences the EP that was funded in part by a punk rock car wash in the spring.is a four-song dive into the darker side of pop that shows just how tame the band could be if they really wanted to. DJ Crash presents the band's always-wild show Thursday night at Amplified Live with opening support from Crucial Times, the brand-new punk band fronted by former Blot Out and Hard Detox singer Zach Abrego with Corkscrew Nosedive's Hunter Gwin on bass and Phorids drummer Travis Brown. This " Punk Overthrow " show will also have From Parts Unknown, who released a new video for their song "Blood and Teeth" at the end of last year. The concert will be held on the venue's indoor stage.

Denton's legendary alt-country band Slobberbone was born in a Park ‘n’ Go beer store parking lot in early 1992. In the next four years, the band toured across Texas until releasing its first album Crow Pot Pie. Slobberbone would go on to release three more albums before ultimately calling it quits in the early 2000s and letting the legend live on. In 2016, the band released Bees and Seas: The Best of Slobberbone, which the band saw as more of a creative retrospective than a traditional "Best of" album. The album, complete with liner notes written by Drive-By Truckers' Patterson Hood, was selected by the group as the best representation of what the band was and remains to this day. Slobberbone shows aren't exactly unheard of, but they definitely don't happen often. This is your chance to catch the band at The Kessler in Oak Cliff with opening support from longtime Fort Worth indie-rockers The Cush.



Even before the release of their 2012 self-titled debut album, The Roomsounds had gone through many rebirths. Ahead of their junior album release, the modern-take-on-classic-rock outfit was working with a relatively new lineup. But listening to The Roomsounds’ 2019 single “Take Me As I Am” made it clear that nearly nothing could slow the band down. When they finally releasedin 2021 with its lead single "Big Shot," the band showed that not even a pandemic could stop its creative flow. The Roomsounds play Three Links in Deep Ellum Friday night with the support of three opening bands. DFW's folk-fueled rock 'n' roll act Deadwind Howler will lead into The Roomsounds after sets by funk-infused rock band Dead Vinyl and a solo set by Texicana's Chris J. Norwood