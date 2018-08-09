Bob Freakin' Dylan is Coming to the Toyota Freakin' Music Factory in Freakin' October

If someone tells you that Bob Dylan is coming to town and you're one of those young whippersnappers who responds with "Who?" then the person who informed you can't be held responsible for their actions. It's the law. Look it up.
So if you're not familiar, don't worry. We won't judge you. In fact, we'll help you steer clear of any potential for unwanted assault incidents.
For starters, Dylan and his band just announced they are coming to Dallas on Oct. 10 for a sure-to-sell-out-quick show at The Pavilion at the Toyota Music Factory in Irving, according to his official website. The show is part of a multi-city U.S. tour following his current tour across Australia and New Zealand. Tickets will go on sale Friday at Livenation.com.
If you're among the uninitiated and aren't sure if you should go just because you're worried about any aforementioned knowledge assaults, here's a primer. Bob Dylan (birthdate: May 24, 1941, birthplace: Duluth, Minn., birth name: Bob Freakin' Dylan) is the most influential musician of his and our time. That's right. Pretty much every song you hold dear and listen to while you work out can be traced back to his genius in some way, except for "Baby Got Back,"
He didn't just change the style and substance of music during his rise to his iconic status in the 1960s. He also gave it form and function and helped pave a new bridge for popular music from tunes that were marketed to teenagers with raging hormones over to songs that served as global declarations for peace, justice and man's dwindling sense of humanity.
Dylan burst onto the national music scene in 1961 through New York's Greenwich Village club scene, where he met record producer John Hammond. Within a few years, Dylan's unique folk and rock sound produced several albums that changed the course and voice of popular music for years to come, such as albums like Bringing It All Back, Highway 61 Revisited, Blonde on Blonde and Blood on the Tracks and songs like The Times They Are
Dylan's work has earned him more than just the usual accolades of a musical icon, like his 10 Grammy awards, five Rock and Roll Hall of Fame song honors and a Best Song Academy Award. He's also been honored with a Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama in 2012 and the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016 "for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition," according to the Nobel Prize official website.
Author Sean Wilentz's Bob Dylan in America, a book that explores the themes Dylan presents and the influences he's made on the American landscape with his music, puts Dylan on the same literary level as American literary greats like Walt Whitman, Herman Melville and Edgar Allan Poe who he writes can see "the symbolic in the everyday and then [tell] stories about it. Some of those stories can be taken to be, literally, about America, but they are all constructed in America, out of all of its bafflements and mysticism, hopes and hurts."
