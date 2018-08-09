Bob Freakin' Dylan is Coming to the Toyota Freakin' Music Factory in Freakin' October

If someone tells you that Bob Dylan is coming to town and you're one of those young whippersnappers who responds with "Who?" then the person who informed you can't be held responsible for their actions. It's the law. Look it up.

So if you're not familiar, don't worry. We won't judge you. In fact, we'll help you steer clear of any potential for unwanted assault incidents.

For starters, Dylan and his band just announced they are coming to Dallas on Oct. 10 for a sure-to-sell-out-quick show at The Pavilion at the Toyota Music Factory in Irving, according to his official website. The show is part of a multi-city U.S. tour following his current tour across Australia and New Zealand. Tickets will go on sale Friday at Livenation.com.