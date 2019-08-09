Music News: Tame Impala, Robyn and Rick Ross Headline This Week’s Concert Announcements

We've got some pretty cool stuff coming our way in this week's batch of concert announcements. Solid crowds should be heading out to Irving in droves this fall as a batch of shows are populating the calendar for the city's largest venue. Elsewhere, there are artists across all genres making Dallas a part of their travel itineraries. Read up for the details.

Australian rock and psychedelic band Tame Impala have risen to the top of the festival pecking order over the past half-decade. They're hinting at a new album and are out this summer making the rounds at the usual summer bonanzas. While they're down in Austin for ACL Fest, they'll make a stop at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on Oct. 2. Tickets are on sale Aug. 9.

The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory will sizzle a short time later as The Honey Tour, featuring Robyn and ESG takes the stage on Oct. 15. It's another stop scheduled around ACL appearances, so expect both acts to be at the top of their games. Tickets are on sale Aug. 9.

Theatrical singer-songwriter Melanie Martinez will also be performing at Toyota Music Factory. She'll stop by on Nov. 6, as part of her worldwide K-12 world tour that supports her recently released album of the same name. Tickets are on sale Aug. 9.

A Day To Remember will add on to the busy month at Toyota Music Factory. The veteran rockers are bringing their thunderous roar to venues across the country as part of their Degenerates Tour. They'll play here on Oct. 21. Tickets are on sale Aug. 9.

Nostalgia hits The Theatre at Grand Prairie on Nov. 9. Jack FM's Retroplex 2019 takes over with performances from classic radio legends like Starship, Survivor, The Romantics, Scandal and Modern English. Tickets are on sale Aug. 9.

Rapper Rick Ross makes a return trip to the area for a performance on Sept. 29, at House of Blues. His Port of Miami 2 Tour is taking Ross out and about throughout North America for much of the remainder of the year. Tickets are on sale Aug. 9.

Texas blues legends ZZ Top will be in town later this month at Lewisville's Texas International Pop Festival. They'll return to the area later this year for a New Year's Eve performance at The Choctaw Grand Theater. Tickets are on sale Aug. 9.

Local legends Toadies will take the stage Oct. 11, at South Side Ballroom. Always stellar performers, the band brings their devoted fan base with them to all of our varied local locations. This time out, they're celebrating the 25th anniversary of their landmark album, Rubberneck . Tickets are on sale Aug. 9.

Norwegian singer-songwriter Sigrid Solbakk Raabe, better known simply as Sigrid , is out traveling around the world on her Sucker Punch Tour. She'll make a local appearance at The Granada Theater on Oct. 4. Tickets are on sale Aug. 9.

Another single-name vocalist, Clairo will be making an appearance at The Granada Theater. Touring behind her recently released Immunity album, the singer-songwriter will bring her sleek rhythms and her arena-rock hooks to town Oct. 24. Tickets are on sale Aug. 9.

Cannibal Corpse is heading our way for a date at Gas Monkey Live! on Oct. 21. They were previously busy touring the country as part of the festivities on Slayer's farewell tour and have also been headlining the Decibel Magazine Tour. Tickets are on sale Aug. 9.

Psych-rock outfit Mercury Rev is heading to Deep Ellum Art Co. for a show Nov. 7. They'll be out on tour in support of their recently released re-interpretation of Bobbie Gentry's landmark album The Delta Sweete . Tickets are on sale Aug. 9.

is heading to Deep Ellum Art Co. for a show Nov. 7. They'll be out on tour in support of their recently released re-interpretation of Bobbie Gentry's landmark album . Tickets are on sale Aug. 9. ... And if you're planning ahead super early, you can plop down some money on a concert next spring. The Lumineers will shuffle into Dos Equis Pavilion for a May 16, 2020, date. Just enough time for a couple more of their songs to make their way into some commercials. Tickets are on sale Aug. 16.