Beck and Phoenix Bring Their Summer Odyssey to Dallas

The scorching heat and early show start time on a Monday night did not keep die-hard Beck and Phoenix fans from rocking out at Dos Equis Pavilion.
August 22, 2023
Beck was in fine form.
Andrew Sherman
The scorching heat and early show start time on a Monday night did not keep die-hard Beck and Phoenix fans from rocking out at Dos Equis Pavilion. Four bands were on the bill, which accounted for the early start. Female-fronted Sir Chloe and Weyes Blood braved the sun and opened the show. 
click to enlarge
Beck (right) and Phoenix singer Thomas Mars sing "Odyssey."
Andrew Sherman
Once the sun was almost behind the back wall, the first headliner of the night hit the stage. Phoenix is one of the most successful French rock bands to break through in the States. They formed in '95 and won a Grammy for Best Alternative Music Album with their breakthrough album Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix. Although it took a little while for it to get dark enough, the lights and video show were outstanding. 
click to enlarge
The video walls were an intricate part of the experience.
Andrew Sherman
The video screens were an active member of the band, and while it wants Beyonce-level choreography, the band would strike poses that accentuated the moment of the song. "Trying To Be Cool" had a laidback disco feel, and singer Thomas Mars had a pair of binoculars that projected what he was seeing on the screen. The visuals cannot be complimented enough, but the real standout was guitarist Christian Mazalai. He was utterly mesmerizing to watch as he played the guitar in an unusual position and did not stand still for a second.
click to enlarge
It was a scorcher at Dos Equis Pavilion Monday night.
Andrew Sherman
At long last Beck took the stage and played one of the most entertaining shows of the year. Beck has a subtle but infectious energy live. He may not be Baryshnikov, but he did have some moves. During an early interview on MTV, the interviewer asked Beck what his name meant and he threw a Princess telephone in response. Beck has matured a whole lot since then.
click to enlarge
Beck rocking in the Texas heat.
Andrew Sherman
The best way to say it is Beck is just fun. His long-time band was in lockstep and his truly genre-bending music had the crowd in the palm of his hand. At the end of the show Loser became a sing-a-long before Phoenix joined Beck on stage for their collaborative song, "Odyssey." It was a rare treat to see both bands together. The night closed with a dance-along free-for-all with the song "Where It's At."  Both bands appeared to have given a little extra, as if they really wanted to thank the fans who were not deterred by the heat.  For those who made the trek it was an amazing night of music and visual spectacle. It's a great reminder to never miss a Monday show.
click to enlarge
The visuals got better as the sun went down.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge
Beck giving the energy back to the crowd.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge
Beck is just plain good.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge
Beck shredding.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge
Beck and Phoenix play "Odyssey."
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge
Phoenix in full form.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge
Phoenix looked like a tableau painting at times.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge
Thomas Mars and Deck d'Arcy harmonize.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge
The show became a free-for-all.
Andrew Sherman
Andrew Sherman, aka Drewlio Photo, is a concert photographer and videographer in Dallas. He also hosts the Dallas Famous podcast on Deep Ellum Radio and enjoys early set times and well-lit clubs.

