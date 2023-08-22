Beck and Phoenix Bring Their Summer Odyssey to Dallas

click to enlarge Beck (right) and Phoenix singer Thomas Mars sing "Odyssey." Andrew Sherman

The scorching heat and early show start time on a Monday night did not keep die-hard Beck and Phoenix fans from rocking out at Dos Equis Pavilion. Four bands were on the bill, which accounted for the early start. Female-fronted Sir Chloe and Weyes Blood braved the sun and opened the show.Once the sun was almost behind the back wall, the first headliner of the night hit the stage. Phoenix is one of the most successful French rock bands to break through in the States. They formed in '95 and won a Grammy for Best Alternative Music Album with their breakthrough albumAlthough it took a little while for it to get dark enough, the lights and video show were outstanding.The video screens were an active member of the band, and while it wants Beyonce-level choreography, the band would strike poses that accentuated the moment of the song. "Trying To Be Cool" had a laidback disco feel, and singer Thomas Mars had a pair of binoculars that projected what he was seeing on the screen. The visuals cannot be complimented enough, but the real standout was guitarist Christian Mazalai. He was utterly mesmerizing to watch as he played the guitar in an unusual position and did not stand still for a second.At long last Beck took the stage and played one of the most entertaining shows of the year. Beck has a subtle but infectious energy live. He may not be Baryshnikov, but he did have some moves. During an early interview on MTV, the interviewer asked Beck what his name meant and he threw a Princess telephone in response. Beck has matured a whole lot since then.The best way to say it is Beck is just fun. His long-time band was in lockstep and his truly genre-bending music had the crowd in the palm of his hand. At the end of the show Loser became a sing-a-long before Phoenix joined Beck on stage for their collaborative song, "Odyssey." It was a rare treat to see both bands together. The night closed with a dance-along free-for-all with the song "Where It's At." Both bands appeared to have given a little extra, as if they really wanted to thank the fans who were not deterred by the heat. For those who made the trek it was an amazing night of music and visual spectacle. It's a great reminder to never miss a Monday show.