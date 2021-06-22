St. Vincent Announces a Local Show in October

^ Keep Dallas Observer Free Support Us Local

Concert announcements are starting to again dictate how we spend all our free time and money, and one of the biggest names in local music history is ready to alt-rock her hometown crowd.

Indie rocker St. Vincent announced Monday she will play a concert at Irving’s Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on Saturday, Oct. 25. Tickets for the show go on sale on June 25.

The last time St. Vincent played her home turf was at a "flawless" Bomb Factory show in February 2018, at the tail end of her high-art, commentary-heavy Fear the Future tour.

The overt artifice in the musician’s tour production split critics, who spent more time discussing her backside and deconstructing the meaning behind her glossy brand of vamp than her contributions to modern music.

Since then, the artist we once knew as Annie Clark embarked on a second tour (which skipped Dallas), performed a scorching duet with Dua Lipa at the 2019 Grammys (where she took home yet another award), collaborated with Taylor Swift on “Cruel Summer,” performed yet again for Saturday Night Live, taught a Master Class on songwriting — and emerged from the pandemic blond-wigged and ravishingly retro.

The ever-changing soloist presents a new Bowie-channeling iteration with her newest record, Daddy’s Home, produced by frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff. The album is a whiskey-and-smoke stained shag carpet of vintage 1970s influences and an open therapy monologue about her father returning from prison after a decade, for what she described to Rolling Stone as “white-collar nonsense.”

“[It’s] post-flower-child idealism, but it’s pre-disco,” Clark told the publication of the album. “It’s this period of time that I feel like is analogous to where we are now. We’re in the grimy, sleazy, trying-to-figure-out-where-we-go-from-here period.”

While her new home base, New York, remains a constant cast member in the repertoire of characters that feed Clark’s inner world, it was Dallas that birthed and nurtured her genius — we're lucky to say Annie's home in October.