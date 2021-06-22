St. Vincent Announces a Local Show in October

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free.
Concert announcements are starting to again dictate how we spend all our free time and money, and one of the biggest names in local music history is ready to alt-rock her hometown crowd.
Indie rocker St. Vincent announced Monday she will play a concert at Irving’s Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on Saturday, Oct. 25. Tickets for the show go on sale on June 25.
The last time St. Vincent played her home turf was at a "flawless" Bomb Factory show in February 2018, at the tail end of her high-art, commentary-heavy Fear the Future tour.
The overt artifice in the musician’s tour production split critics, who spent more time discussing her backside and deconstructing the meaning behind her glossy brand of vamp than her contributions to modern music.
Since then, the artist we once knew as Annie Clark embarked on a second tour (which skipped Dallas), performed a scorching duet with Dua Lipa at the 2019 Grammys (where she took home yet another award), collaborated with Taylor Swift on “Cruel Summer,” performed yet again for Saturday Night Live, taught a Master Class on songwriting — and emerged from the pandemic blond-wigged and ravishingly retro.
The ever-changing soloist presents a new Bowie-channeling iteration with her newest record, Daddy’s Home, produced by frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff. The album is a whiskey-and-smoke stained shag carpet of vintage 1970s influences and an open therapy monologue about her father returning from prison after a decade, for what she described to Rolling Stone as “white-collar nonsense.”
“[It’s] post-flower-child idealism, but it’s pre-disco,” Clark told the publication of the album. “It’s this period of time that I feel like is analogous to where we are now. We’re in the grimy, sleazy, trying-to-figure-out-where-we-go-from-here period.”
While her new home base, New York, remains a constant cast member in the repertoire of characters that feed Clark’s inner world, it was Dallas that birthed and nurtured her genius — we're lucky to say Annie's home in October.
Keep the Dallas Observer Free... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Dallas with no paywalls.